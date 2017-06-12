

(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

While fruit is at its peak, we like to add it to salads and sides. Here are eight meatless ways to go from the Recipe Finder.

[How to make the most of every avocado you buy]

Couscous Salad With Summer Fruit and Arugula, pictured above. Crowd-friendly and adaptable to the seasons.



(Marge Ely/For The Washington Post)

Quinoa With Dried Fruit and Honey-Lime Dressing. Add fresh blueberries or sliced stone fruit such as plums or nectarines.

Early Summer Melon and Arugula Salad With Shaved Red Onion. Sweet and savory with a lemony dressing.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Scorched and Skewered Fruit Salad. With a dressing of lime juice, honey, smoked paprika and cilantro.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Carrot-Raspberry Salad. Makes a bright and colorful side.



(Michael Temchine/For The Washington Post)

Strawberry, Mozzarella and Arugula Salad. Swap the usual tomato for strawberries or summer peaches.



(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

Burnt Romaine With Avocado and Cotija. Don’t forget that avocado is a fruit, too!



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Fresh Fruit With Celery Seed Dressing. The combination of fruits can be changed to your liking.