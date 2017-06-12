While fruit is at its peak, we like to add it to salads and sides. Here are eight meatless ways to go from the Recipe Finder.
Couscous Salad With Summer Fruit and Arugula, pictured above. Crowd-friendly and adaptable to the seasons.
Quinoa With Dried Fruit and Honey-Lime Dressing. Add fresh blueberries or sliced stone fruit such as plums or nectarines.
Early Summer Melon and Arugula Salad With Shaved Red Onion. Sweet and savory with a lemony dressing.
Scorched and Skewered Fruit Salad. With a dressing of lime juice, honey, smoked paprika and cilantro.
Carrot-Raspberry Salad. Makes a bright and colorful side.
Strawberry, Mozzarella and Arugula Salad. Swap the usual tomato for strawberries or summer peaches.
Burnt Romaine With Avocado and Cotija. Don’t forget that avocado is a fruit, too!
Fresh Fruit With Celery Seed Dressing. The combination of fruits can be changed to your liking.