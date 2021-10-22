More and more wines are being made and labeled with no added sulfites. This is controversial, as sulfur is a natural preservative that prevents wine from spoiling in the bottle. No added sulfur has been a mantra of the natural wine movement, and more winemakers are experimenting — essentially, walking a tightrope without a net. From my unscientific observation, I find the better ones tend to have a little more energy on the palate. This week’s great value is a Côtes du Rhône with no added sulfur. We also have two bubblies, a prosecco from Italy and a cava rosé from Spain to add sparkle to your fall celebrations. And we round out the week’s list with two outstanding whites, from New York and Italy.