We start the new year with four wines from France: A great value in chardonnay leads the way, followed by a stellar sauvignon blanc from the Loire Valley and a savory beaujolais that may have you thinking of your favorite Paris brasserie. A riesling from Alsace helps us transition to the Pacific Northwest, where a new label from the Willamette Valley is boosting Oregon’s claim to be in the ranks of world-class champions of riesling.