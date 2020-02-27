In the fall of 2016, after securing supplies for his shop, Shannon pulled his Range Rover onto a stretch of concrete in front of Horace & Dickie’s. He had had bad headaches, he recalls, but now he was in excruciating pain. He asked Jackie “Big Mama” Marshall, one of his most trusted employees, how he looked. She minced no words: “You look bad,” Shannon remembers.

“I pulled my visor down and looked, and my eyes were as red as . . . ” The sentence cannot be completed in this newspaper because Shannon likes to pepper his conversation with profanity. Big Mama called an ambulance. “When they got here, all I remember is the EMT kept saying, ‘Stay with me. Stay with me.’ ”

Shannon was in a coma for 33 days. When he came out of it, he had to rehab to build up the muscles that had atrophied. In all, he was away from Horace & Dickie’s, the business that bears his name, for nearly eight months, the longest he had ever abandoned his fish shack. Still, despite all the trauma and despite all the fear, the thought of retiring never crossed his tender frontal lobe.

“You stop, this stops,” Shannon says, pointing to his noggin. “And your body stops. Don’t ever do that. . . . Always have something to think about and something to live for.”

As he stands behind the counter — ringing up sales, filling sauce containers, sharing his knowledge and his expletives — Shannon is now counting down the hours until he closes the doors for good at Horace & Dickie’s on 12th Street NE. He has been selling fried fish from this tiny stand-alone structure for 30 years, but the streak will come to end on Saturday. The following day, one of Washington’s signature dishes, the fried whiting sandwich, will suddenly disappear from one of the city’s historic neighborhoods.

Nothing, it seems, can stop Shannon — not a brain aneurysm, not three decades in the restaurant industry, not father time. Nothing, that is, except gentrification. His landlord told Shannon that he wants the building, presumably to cash in on the revival along H Street NE, a once-thriving commercial corridor that fell on hard times after the 1968 riots, but has since been reborn as a dining and entertainment district in the 21st century.

Shannon is not shedding any tears.

“It was his decision,” Shannon says about his landlord. “But he was doing me a favor.”

A favor? It seems the landlord is giving Shannon the boot from a neighborhood that he no longer recognizes, and the fish man is grateful for it.

To Shannon, the H Street corridor isn’t just a neighborhood where he has earned a good living. It was where he once lived, in a townhouse that still sits across the street from Horace & Dickie’s. He starts rattling off the names of friends and neighbors he once knew. Dwayne, a heavyset young kid. Shirley, who once managed a liquor store. Pat, a frequent customer.

They’re all history to Shannon now. “They either died off or moved out,” he says. “Or went to jail.” Dwayne’s been in prison for 40 years now, he adds.

A native of Atlantic City, Shannon moved into the house across from Horace & Dickie’s before he even took control of the business. According to a 1999 story by Bill Heavey in The Washington Post Magazine, Shannon bought the townhouse from a friend, who had been leasing it to the guy who ran the fish carryout that would eventually become Horace & Dickie’s. The carryout was “was doing steady business, but nothing spectacular,” Shannon told Heavey. “He was selling perch, which costs big-time, so I knew right off the bat he wasn’t clearing much money.”

A fortunate confluence of events — fortunate for Washingtonians, if not for Shannon at the time — led to the creation of Horace & Dickie’s. The company where Shannon worked as a data processor had lost its contract with the U.S. Navy, and the dude running the fish carryout went AWOL. Shannon negotiated a lease with the owner of the building, scrubbed the accumulated grease off the walls and introduced Washington to Horace & Dickie’s in May 1990. Shannon’s original partner — the Horace of the famous business handle — discovered he didn’t have a taste for the restaurant business and left after only a few weeks. Shannon bought him out but left his name on the sign.

The original Horace & Dickie’s looked nothing like the cramped carryout of today, with its countertop covered with shakers of lemon-and-pepper seasoning, squeeze bottles of hot sauce and oversize containers of Old Bay. The first iteration served breakfast and had — believe it or not — seats. Neither the breakfast nor the dine-in seating remained for long.

“That was just not what I wanted,” Shannon told me in 2013, when I wrote about fried whiting. “Because people sit down and eat, and then they bull---- and take up time. I just wanted to turn those seats over. I took the seats out and just had a carryout.”

“It worked out a lot better,” he added.

Horace & Dickie’s didn’t sell fried whiting at first, either. It was perch, trout and croaker. About six months into his ownership, Shannon added whiting, which would become his top-seller and generate a line out the door, sometimes around the block. Shannon has always been cagey about how the fillets are prepared. He’s never revealed the ingredients in his coating, other than to describe it as a generic “fish-fry meal.” He’s hinted that the secret lies in the seemingly simple techniques: the thawing of the frozen fish, the drying of the fillets, the dredging in fish meal and, of course, the frying.

When pulled from a gurgling fryer and laid atop white or wheat bread, those thin fillets are sold as a sandwich, often covered with tartar sauce and coleslaw or just doused with a vinegar-heavy sauce, at once loud and hot. In reality, it’s less a sandwich than a pound and quarter of fried fillets, golden and gnarly, that you can rip apart and devour any way you like. To black Washington, the dish has always been more than a meal. It’s a link to historic African and Southern foodways and, as such, has often attracted a wide spectrum of customers. Even Adam Richman, the original host of Travel Channel’s “Man v. Food,” made a pilgrimage to Horace & Dickie’s in 2009.

Boxing promoter Don King and the late newsman Ed Bradley stopped at Horace & Dickie’s, but so did everyday Washingtonians. In his story from two decades ago, Heavey described the folks in line as a mix of “guys with DOD badges around their necks and ground crew men from Howard University and every kind of cop: Park Police and D.C. police who arrive on bicycles, driving paddy wagons, in squad cars and unmarked cars.”

Shannon probably knew every one of those customers. But that was then. With all the condos and apartments that have sprung up along H Street, filled with people who visit the chef-driven restaurants and craft cocktail bars along the strip, Shannon rarely communes with his customers anymore.

“There’s no more camaraderie,” he says. “There’s no togetherness, so to speak. You don’t know who your neighbor is. You don’t know the kids.”

The closing of Horace & Dickie’s off H Street won’t spell the end of the brand, though. His daughter, Simone Shannon, owns and operates a Horace & Dickie’s in Takoma as well as a couple of food trucks. The elder Shannon owns another Horace & Dickie’s, a sit-down restaurant in Suitland, Md., and he has franchise agreements with a pair of operators who will open locations in Waldorf and Glenarden.

But none of these enterprises, as good as they are or may be, will ever have the history or the gravitas of the original Horace & Dickie’s. Shannon’s customers know it. Several approach him at the counter to express their grief over the closing. Shannon, frankly, doesn’t get it. The other locations, he stresses, serve the same food, based on the same recipes. He has no time for this useless nostalgia.

“Don’t let nothing consume you,” he suggests about the passage of time and the changing of neighborhoods. “It’s not worth it.”

Once he turns out the lights at Horace & Dickie’s on 12th Street, he plans to show up the next day to work a few hours at the Suitland location, pulling up in the same white Range Rover in which he suffered his brain aneurysm more than three years ago. When not there, he plans to be on a golf course.

And don’t ask him if there will be a big celebration on Saturday to mark the end at the first Horace & Dickie’s. There will be a gathering at the Suitland location that day, he says, but that’s all.

Really? Nothing at the original spot?

“No,” he says, “I’m locking the door.”