The chameleon that is tofu is a good staple to keep on hand for meatless cooking. Here are a few ways to use it, from our archives.

Charred Fig and Spinach Salad With Lemon Tofu Feta, above. The “feta” gets tang and just a little funk from lemon and nutritional yeast.



Tofu Chorizo. Seasoned like fresh Mexican chorizo — it’s spicy, crumbly and full of flavor. Use the versatile ingredient in sandwiches, tacos, scrambled eggs and more.



Black Rice With Eggs, Tofu and Mushrooms. The rice adds a slight nuttiness.

Baked Marinated Tofu. For a firm-textured tofu with a little chew. Try it in Spicy Basil Tofu Fried Rice, add cubes of it to stir-fries or serve it plain with a side of veggies.



Stir-Fry of Eggplant, Sweet Potato and Cashew Nuts With Tofu. This tastes like fall.



Barley, Tofu and Spinach Salad With Miso Dressing. The tofu is broiled with a miso dressing, giving it a chewy exterior that holds up well in this hearty salad.

Tofu and Edamame Frittata With Dipping Sauce. Adapted from an early cookbook by Madhur Jaffrey, this is packed with mushrooms and a little edamame for texture.



Black Pepper Tofu Pot. Two tablespoons of coarsely cracked black pepper (yes, really!) makes this warming, earthy and steak-like (yes, really!).