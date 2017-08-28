

Fig and Brie Omelet; get the recipe, below. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

My neighbors’ offer of plump, purple-blush figs from their tree sent me searching for savory ways to use them. Devotees of the lush fruit know its late-summer/early-fall season is upon us, and they can mobilize faster than a pack of ravenous squirrels when a basketful is within reach.

[Make the recipe: Fig and Brie Omelets]

This recipe allows us to enjoy them two ways: fresh and jammy. Quartered and tossed with arugula, olive oil and a splash of lime juice, the fresh figs counterbalance the peppery green salad that goes on top. Paired with a pungent brie, the jam makes the kind of instant omelet filling you can appreciate on a weeknight — or for a weekend brunch.

The sweet omelet might be new to you; try it, and you’ll partake in culinary tradition. French, Russian and Japanese versions typically add a bit of sugar to beaten eggs or sprinkle it over the finished dish. The marmalade-filled omelet in Germany, Austria and England could be served for dessert or as part of a grand, multicourse meal. And an omelet recipe with jelly, jam or marmalade filling appeared in Fannie Merritt Farmer’s “Boston Cooking-School Cook Book” in 1896.