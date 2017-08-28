My neighbors’ offer of plump, purple-blush figs from their tree sent me searching for savory ways to use them. Devotees of the lush fruit know its late-summer/early-fall season is upon us, and they can mobilize faster than a pack of ravenous squirrels when a basketful is within reach.
[Make the recipe: Fig and Brie Omelets]
This recipe allows us to enjoy them two ways: fresh and jammy. Quartered and tossed with arugula, olive oil and a splash of lime juice, the fresh figs counterbalance the peppery green salad that goes on top. Paired with a pungent brie, the jam makes the kind of instant omelet filling you can appreciate on a weeknight — or for a weekend brunch.
The sweet omelet might be new to you; try it, and you’ll partake in culinary tradition. French, Russian and Japanese versions typically add a bit of sugar to beaten eggs or sprinkle it over the finished dish. The marmalade-filled omelet in Germany, Austria and England could be served for dessert or as part of a grand, multicourse meal. And an omelet recipe with jelly, jam or marmalade filling appeared in Fannie Merritt Farmer’s “Boston Cooking-School Cook Book” in 1896.
Scale, print and rate the recipe in our Recipe Finder:
2 servings
Serve with whole-grain toast.
Adapted from a recipe at Prevention.com.
4 large eggs plus 2 large egg whites
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
3 ounces chilled brie cheese
2 teaspoons unsalted butter
2 loosely packed cups baby arugula leaves
Extra-virgin olive oil
½ lime
3 or 4 fresh figs
4 tablespoons fig jam
Lightly beat the eggs and egg whites in a large liquid measuring cup. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Cut the cheese into thin slices.
Melt half the butter in an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, swirling it to coat the pan.
Pour in half the egg mixture; cook, undisturbed, for 30 seconds, then use a flexible spatula to push the surface uncooked egg toward the center. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the egg is almost set at the center.
Meanwhile, place the arugula in a mixing bowl. Drizzle with a little oil and squeeze some lime juice (to taste) over the greens. Stem the fresh figs, then cut the fruit into halves or quarters. Toss with the greens, and season the salad lightly with salt and pepper.
Dollop half the jam on one side of the egg in the pan, then arrange half the brie slices on top of the jam.
Use the spatula to help fold the egg over the cheese. Cook for 30 seconds or so. then gently slide the omelet onto a plate. Top with half the salad. Repeat with the remaining butter, egg, jam, cheese and salad for the second plate.
Serve warm.
Nutrition | Per serving: 560 calories, 26 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 33 g fat, 14 g saturated fat, 425 mg cholesterol, 540 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 37 g sugar
More quick eggy dishes:
Fluffy Scrambled Eggs; Baked Eggs With Sausage, Tomatoes and Mint
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Eggs Benedict
More from Food: