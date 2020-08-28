Minuty M Rosé 2019

star star star

Cotes de Provence, France, $24

This elegant wine is classic Provence rosé, a virtual trip to the Cote d’Azur on the wings of bottled sunshine. Pale in color, like the glint of the setting sun’s light from the sea, and . . . well, you get the idea. It’s delicious. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Imported by Vintus, distributed by RNDC: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Atrium Cafe (retail), District Liquors, Hop, Cask & Barrel, MacArthur Beverages, Michigan Liquors, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Yes! Organic Market (various locations). Available in Maryland at College Park Liquors in College Park; Cranbrook Liquors in Cockeysville; Columbia Fine Wine & Spirits and Snowden River Liquors in Columbia; Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park; Graul’s Wine & Spirit Shop in Towson; Mills Fine Wine & Spirits in Annapolis; Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Town & Country Wine Liquor Etc. in Easton.

GREAT VALUE

Tortoise Creek Pinot Noir "Mission Grove" 2018

star star star-half

California, $14

California pinot noir under $20 so often disappoints, but this one delivers. Bright and on the fruity side of pinot noir, with Bing cherry and blackberry flavors, it delivers complexity and depth. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Rodman’s, Sheffield Wine & Liquor Shoppe. Available in Maryland at 7 Summers Liquors in Upper Marlboro; Balducci’s, Beer, Wine & Co., Bethesda Bazar, Bradley Food & Beverage, Capital Beer & Wine, Georgetown Square Wine and Beer, Lance’s Beer & Wine and Shuvam Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Belby Discount Beer & Wine, Montgomery County Liquor & Wine (Fallsgrove) and Potomac Beer & Wine in Rockville; Bel Pre Beer & Wine and Woodmoor Supermarket in Silver Spring; Crescent Beer & Wine in Bowie; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Odenton Liquors in Odenton; Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Waugh Chapel Wine & Spirits in Gambrills. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria); Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Wegmans (Falls Church).

GREAT VALUE

Tortoise Creek Zinfandel "The Chelonian" 2018

star star

Lodi, Calif., $13

Spicy raspberry and cranberry flavors are the hallmark of zinfandel, and Lodi claims to produce about 40 percent of California’s prime zin. This juicy, fruit-forward example adds notes of blackberries and plums, while avoiding the high alcohol levels this grape can reach. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Lion’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Streets Market (14th Street). Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co. and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; the Perfect Pour in Elkridge; Quarterfield Liquor in Glen Burnie; Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits in Clarksville; Rodman’s (White Flint); Roots Market (Olney); Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Travilah Square Beer & Wine and Village Beer & Fine Wine in Rockville; Ye Olde Spirit Shop in Frederick. Available in Virginia at the Town Duck in Warrenton.

GREAT VALUE

Casa Santos Lima OMG Red Wine 2017

star star star-half

Lisbon, $14

The name smacks of marketing, but the wine delivers outstanding fruit and value that has become Portugal’s trademark. The blend is touriga franca, alfrocheiro, castelão and tinta roriz; together, they harmonize into a seamless chorus of dark fruit, wild herbs and cool evening air. ABV: 14 percent.

Imported and distributed in the District and Maryland by Artisans & Vines, distributed in Virginia by LK Wine Sales & Tours: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Dupont Market, Magruder’s, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co., Bradley Food & Beverage and Capital Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Crescent Beer & Wine in Bowie; Dawson’s Market in Rockville; Decanter Fine Wines in Columbia; Fenwick Beer & Wine and Parkway Deli & Restaurant in Silver Spring; Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Fulton Wine & Spirits in Fulton; Greenbelt Co-Op and New Deal Cafe in Greenbelt; Hop N Grape in North Bethesda; Old Town Market in Kensington; Rodman’s (White Flint); Town Center Market in Riverdale Park.

GREAT VALUE

Casa Santos Lima Colossal Reserva

star star

Lisbon, $13

This tasty white blends acidity and a subtle flavor of white flowers from arinto, a native Portuguese grape, with the heft and familiarity of chardonnay. Fine on its own, the wine matches well with lighter seafood or pasta. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported by Tri-Vin, distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Magruder’s, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Riggs Liquor, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at A&A Wine & Spirits in Gambrills; Breezy Point Market in Chesapeake Beach; Bryantown Store in Bryantown; Castle’s Liquors in Williamsport; Colonial Liquors in La Plata; Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Eastport Liquors in Annapolis; Hop N Cru in Germantown; Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer in Hunt Valley; Kettering Liquors in Upper Marlboro; Leonardtown Wine & Spirits in Leonardtown; Liquor Locker in Hagerstown; Oxon Hill Liquors in Oxon Hill. Available in Virginia at Wegmans (various locations).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.