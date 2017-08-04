

Roasted Broccoli Rabe With Miso Bagna Cauda; see the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

I don’t miss many things from my meat- and seafood-eating days, but I do miss anchovies. Not because I want to pluck them straight from the can or jar, but because crushing them into a paste and adding them to sizzling garlic and onion is a fine way to bring depth to a tomato sauce. And because, well, bagna cauda.

[Roasted Broccoli Rabe With Miso Bagna Cauda]

If you have no idea what those two words mean, I’ll excuse you. They’re Italian for, literally, “hot bath,” but that undersells this traditional combination of anchovies and a ton of garlic slow-cooked in olive oil and used as a dip for vegetables. The fact is, bagna cauda (pronounced BAHN-ya COW-da) is more than a dip; it’s a sauce and a dressing, and it works wonders on everything I’ve ever tried it on.

Obviously, when I stopped eating seafood (with one little exception ), bagna cauda became off-limits. Until I saw that in California, chef Jeremy Fox’s new book, “On Vegetables,” he includes a recipe for a version that uses miso instead of anchovies, a brilliant strategy he devised when he was cooking at the now-defunct vegetarian restaurant Ubuntu in Napa Valley. He also spikes his bagna cauda with a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes and some chopped lemon, but it’s the miso that makes the biggest bang, offering up the same sort of salty umami that the anchovies bring.

The recipe makes 2 ½ cups, more than five times the amount you need for this treatment on roasted broccoli rabe. Trust me, this isn’t a problem.