Anheuser-Busch seeks damages from MillerCoors.
The filing was the latest in a legal fight that began in March. MillerCoors sued Anheuser-Busch over the corn syrup ad campaign, which it says is false and misleading.
Last month, a federal judge in Milwaukee ruled in MillerCoors’ favor and ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using packaging that implies rival contain corn syrup. Anheuser-Busch is appealing that ruling.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD