In this photo taken Monday, May 21, 2018, workers trim leaves in a Pinot Noir vineyard at the Keller Estate winery in Petaluma, Calif. From South Africa’s drought-stricken vineyards, to France’s noble chateaus, to sunny vineyards in Australia and California, growers and winemakers say they are seeing the effects of climate change as temperatures rise, with swings in weather patterns becoming more severe. They are moving to cooler zones, planting varieties that do better in the heat, and shading their grapes with more leaf canopy. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

DALLAS, Ore. — From South Africa’s drought-stricken vineyards, to France’s noble chateaus, to sunny vineyards in Australia and California, the wine industry is taking action to protect itself amid rising temperatures and more dramatic weather variations caused by climate change.

Winemakers and growers are moving to cooler zones, growing grapes that do better in the heat and shading their crops with more canopy.

In Oregon , a zone blessed with chilly Pacific Ocean winds has become a go-to place for wineries and vineyards.

The Van Duzer Corridor is on track to become the newest American Viticultural Area. The designation allows wineries to emphasize the unique characteristics of their wine, determined by climate, geography, soil and other factors.

As areas once ideal for certain grapes become less viable, once-iffy sites like the Van Duzer Corridor are coming into their own.

