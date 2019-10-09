Food critic

This restaurant is one of 10 classics in The Washington Post’s 2019 Fall Dining Guide.



Fritters at Artie's in Fairfax. (Rey Lopez/Artie's)

Artie’s

(Good)

Want to feel wanted? Take your appetite here, where a chorus of hellos greets customers and bartenders introduce themselves (and ask for your name in return). Part of the local Great American Restaurants group, Artie’s, 34, acts more neighborly than that sounds or its nearly 300 seats suggest. The knowing and chipper service is accompanied by generous takes on American favorites: crab cakes shaped from little more than jumbo lump; 24 ounces of blushing, bone-in prime rib (Thursday through Saturday) served with a loaded baked potato; a many-layered apple pie.

The dining rooms call to families and date nighters alike. Managing partner Garland Dillard has a motto: “Today not tomorrow,” meaning “everything is important” in the restaurant experience. So baby-changing tables are in all the restrooms, and everyone on staff is cross-trained. Servers spend time in the kitchen and at the front door, to see how cooks and hosts do their job, and vice versa. All-American Artie’s is all right by me.

2 stars (Good)

Artie’s: 3260 Old Lee Hwy., Fairfax.703-273-7600. greatamericanrestaurants.com/arties

Open: Dinner daily, lunch weekdays, brunch weekends.

Prices: Dinner mains $14-$42.

Sound check: 74 decibels / Conversation is easy.