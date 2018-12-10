FILE - This May 28, 2015 file photo shows cheddar cheese Madison, Wis. The practice of adding color to cheddar cheese reaches back to when cheesemakers in England skimmed the butterfat from milk to make butter, according to Elizabeth Chubbuck of Murray’s Cheese in New York. The leftover milk was whiter, so pigments were added to recreate butterfat’s golden hue, she said. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Many companies are purging artificial colors from their foods, but don’t expect your cheeseburgers or cereal to look much different. Colors send important signals about food, and companies aren’t going to stop playing into those perceptions.

McDonald’s recently announced it had removed artificial colors from many of its burgers and Kellogg is taking them out cereals.

But other foods get color boosts in ways you may not realize.

Egg producers get darker yolks by adjusting chicken feed ingredients, and farmed salmon get their pink from feed additives. Most cheddar cheeses owe their orange color to a plant extract.

And sometimes, consumers aren’t ready to part with colors they like. General Mills brought artificial colors back for a “classic” version of Trix cereal in response to customer demand.

