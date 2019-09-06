Exceptional Excellent Very Good



From left, Hugl Weine Sparkling Grüner Veltliner; Laurence et Marc Pasquet, Château Mondésir 2015/2016; CVNE Monopole 2018; P.S. Garcia Bravado 2016; Bastgen Blauschiefer Riesling 2018. (Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post)

Here’s an intriguing list of wines, from a familiar bargain Bordeaux — our greatest value of the week — to a fascinating red blend from southern Chile that echoes back to the time European grapes first arrived in the New World. We also have three whites to challenge your comfort zones: a crisp Rioja, a fruity riesling and a fun bubbly grüner veltliner.

GREAT VALUE

Laurence et Marc Pasquet, Château Mondésir 2015/2016

Blaye, Cotes de Bordeaux, France, $15

Here’s a chance to taste the present before it vanishes in the future. This wine is 100 percent merlot, the most widely planted red grape in Bordeaux, but one that faces a diminished role as growers adapt to a warming climate by favoring later-ripening varieties. I tasted the 2015, and the distributor has now moved on to the 2016, but both should be available in stores. The 2015 Mondésir is deep in color and flavor, offering black cherries, a whiff of smoke and wild herbs with a savory mouthfeel. The wine tastes big at first as the power of the vintage comes through, but with a little time and air, the wine’s finesse begins to unfurl. Organic. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Rodman’s, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, S&R Liquors, Streets Market (14th Street). Available in Maryland at Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring, Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits in Clarksville, Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Once Upon a Vine (Stratford Hills) and Strawberry Street Vineyard in Richmond, Streets Market in Alexandria, Whole Foods Market (Ashburn, Fairlakes, Glen Allen, Reston, Springfield, Vienna).

GREAT VALUE

P.S. Garcia Bravado 2016

Itata Valley, Chile, $20

I am touting this as one of my greatest values of the year, despite it touching the $20 limit for that feature and suffering from low availability. This beautiful wine hails from the Itata Valley in southern Chile, one of the first places Spanish missionaries planted grape vines in the 1500s. The blend is syrah, carignan, grenache, mourvèdre and petit verdot, from vines planted more than a century ago. With that blend, you might expect a monster of a wine, but this is light in body and lifting in aroma, with Bing cherry, sagebrush and a saline character on the finish. It’s a bit cerebral; it wants your attention. And, if you decant it an hour or more before dinner and hold back some for the next evening, your patience will be rewarded. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Imported by Vine Connections, distributed by Bacchus: Available in the District at Grand Cata, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Crescent Beer & Wine in Bowie, Shawan Liquors in Cockeysville, Wine Merchant in Lutherville.

GREAT VALUE

CVNE Monopole 2018

Rioja, Spain, $16

Rioja’s whites may be one of wine’s best-kept secrets. This delightful version, mainly from the viura grape, is crisp and refreshing, with hints of quince, star fruit and straw. Enjoy this on its own or with tapas and lighter seafood dishes. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Arano, distributed by Elite: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Calvert Woodley, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Dixie Liquor, Eye Street Cellars, MacArthur Beverages, Modern Liquors, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Watergate Vintners & Spirits, Wide World of Wines. Available in Maryland at Cheers & Spirits in Arnold, Eddie’s Liquors, Mt. Washington Wine Co. and Spirits of Mt. Vernon in Baltimore, Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon, Goska’s Liquors in Severna Park, Highland Wine & Spirits in Highland, Kenilworth Wine & Spirits in Towson, Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington, Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits and Vintage Cellars in Clarksville. Available in Virginia at Ashburn Wine Shop in Ashburn, Balducci’s , Cheesetique , Department of Beer and Wine and Planet Wine & Gourmet in Alexandria, Kroger (several locations in Charlottesville and Richmond), Laurel Mills Store in Castleton, Wine Cabinet in Reston.

GREAT VALUE

Bastgen Blauschiefer Riesling 2018

Mosel, Germany, $17

I have mixed feelings about the stubborn market resistance to Riesling. I want people to know how delicious the wine is, how versatile with food, and to experience its innate ability to induce a smile. Instead, people — without trying it — scrunch their faces into prunes and say, “Riesling is too sweet.” On the other hand, the riesling-lover in me says, “Oh well, more for the rest of us!” The Bastgen Blauschiefer (a reference to “blue slate” vineyard soils) bursts with flavors of apricot and nectarine, the fruitiness often mistaken for sweetness. There is a hint of sweetness here, but it is nicely balanced by acidity, allowing the fruit to shine. ABV: 11.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Craft Beer Cellar, Crown Liquor, Magruder’s, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Antietam Spirits in Boonsboro, Bo Brooks Lighthouse Liquors in Baltimore, Columbia Fine Wine & Spirits in Columbia, Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon, Wine Cellars of Annapolis. Available in Virginia at the Caboose Market & Cafe in Ashland, German Gourmet in Falls Church, Greenwood Gourmet Grocery in Winchester, Kroger (Chesapeake, Roanoke), Whole Foods Market in Alexandria, the Wine’ing Butcher in Ashburn.

Hugl Weine Sparkling Grüner Veltliner

Austria, $22

Hugl makes nice rosé and bargain priced grüner, and that carries over into this bubbly version. My first impression was cider, as the wine smelled prominently of freshly pressed apples. Some stone fruit flavors emerge on the palate, helping turn any occasion into a late-summer celebration. Consider this for sparkling cocktails, spritzers or just a fun aperitif. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported and distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Magruder’s. Available in Maryland at Dulaney wines & Spirits in Towson, the Winery in Chester. Available in Virginia at Back Bays Farmhouse Brewing in Virginia Beach, Locke Store in Millwood, Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester, the Wine’ing Butcher in Ashburn.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.