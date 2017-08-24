

Large circular mirrors give an otherwise ho-hum dining room a bit of character at Four Oaks, located in the Washington Hilton in Dupont Circle. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

If you want to know where George Washington signed the agreement with local Piscataway Indians turning some of their land into the District of Columbia, head to the Washington Hilton in Dupont Circle. Its renovated restaurant references the ancient “Treaty Oak” that once graced the site and reprises the title of the original dining room of the ’60s-era hotel.

If you want a breakfast or lunch that tastes of the moment and feels somewhat local, the best strategy is to make a meal of the gazpacho “salad” at Four Oaks, off the airy main lobby. The most original dish I’ve sampled on recent check-ins, the first course finds slices of red and yellow tomatoes arranged with sweet Maui onions and a zesty tomato vinaigrette in a white bowl shaped like a canoe. Pleasing to the eye, light but substantial, the first course could use more company on the lunch menu, where too many ideas read better in print than up close.

My disappointments include the crab cake sandwich, best for its toasted bun and bouquet of french fries; the patty itself sniffs of seafood that’s been out of the water awhile. A flatbread billed as DMV found me picking the tasty topping — Black Forest ham, arugula, banana peppers — off a crust so blonde and dreary it could have been sourced from an Easy-Bake oven.



The roasted gazpacho salad is a highlight, with red and yellow tomatoes, English cucumber, roasted peppers, Maui sweet onions and a peppy tomato vinaigrette. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

A selection of breads and pastries in the breakfast bar. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Evidence there might be an actual chef behind the scenes: seared salmon propped up on soft polenta made tangy with goat cheese and colorful with baby carrots and other vegetables. Mustard sauce on the plate gives a nice jolt, too. (Behind the entree is executive sous-chef Matt Cordes, the former owner of the now-shuttered Atlas Room.)

Rooted in beige and a suggestion of turquoise, Four Oaks has the appearance of your standard-issue airport club, generic save for some prints of Washington and mirrors that look like giant portholes. Servers seem to go through the motions of ordering and dropping off food, although one of them welcomed me back on my last visit using the pseudonym I had deployed the week before. Charming. Less endearing is having appetizers and main courses show up together, which seems to be a pattern here.



Customers peruse the breakfast bar. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Morning arrivals have the option of a breakfast buffet or a la carte. The spread has fresh fruit and smoked salmon going for it, but not pancakes (stiff), omelets (oily) or pastries (commercial tasting). It was fun to see chilaquiles on the standing menu, less of a pleasure to eat the Mexican dish, pulled pork stacked between corn tortillas and served with salsa verde and an egg. A strange sweetness stole attention from the show.

The restaurant, a neighbor to the hotel’s bar, Side Car, does not serve dinner. Food and beverage director David Benefiel says “a lot of our guests are part of a large group or on vacation” and tend to leave the property at night. Benefiel adds, “We’re not trying to compete with the great restaurants in Washington.”

Gotcha.

1919 Connecticut Ave NW. 202-483-3000. Breakfast buffet, $24.95; sandwiches and lunch entrees, $16 to $27.