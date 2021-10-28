Rioja reservas are required to be aged at least one year in barrel and cannot be released to the market until at least three years from the vintage, so they tend to show structure and a degree of maturity. The Cerro Añon Reserva is tempranillo spiced with some mazuelo and graciano, traditional Rioja grapes. It is aged 20 months in barrels, most of which are American oak, then another 18 months in bottle. The result is a classical-style Rioja with deep fruit and strong oak influence. On first sip, it seems to be assessing your worthiness to drink it, but with a few hours of air — even the next day — it unfurls flavors of orange and tangerine over blackberries and plums. Carve the jamón and cue up Andrés Segovia on Spotify — this is classical Spain in a bottle. ABV: 14 percent.