Every now and then, I taste a wine I don’t want to share. I’d rather keep it all to myself, to enjoy over several years in my selfish solitude. This is such a week: I’d be happy hoarding this Left Foot Charley Pinot Blanc, or perhaps, when more budget-minded, I’d stick with the Curator from one of my favorite South African producers. But it’s more fun to tell everyone about these gorgeous wines.

GREAT VALUE

A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines The Curator White Blend 2017

Swartland, South Africa, $11

I have not made a secret of my love for the wines of Adi Badenhorst, especially his Secateurs chenin blanc, which I have reviewed here for several vintages and regard as a perennial “great value” at about $15. When I tasted the Curator, a blend of chenin blanc, chardonnay and Viognier, I thought it was a more expensive wine in Badenhorst’s line, but no, it is priced even lower. It floored me with its quality for the price, racy acidity, medium body, pure fruit unencumbered by oak. This is a “patio pounder,” a “table pounder,” whatever cliche you want to use for an exciting, inexpensive wine. Some stores may still have the 2016, which is also delicious, though the freshness of the 2017 adds extra excitement. The Curator red blend is also delicious and a great value, though the white has an edge IMHO. Run. Don’t Walk. Stock up. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Left Foot Charley Pinot Blanc 2017

Old Mission Peninsula, Michigan, $22

Left Foot Charley is a winery with a Midas touch. This 2017 pinot blanc is thrilling with its racy acidity and bright fruit flavors. Enjoy it by itself or with appetizers and lighter seafood dishes. And revel in a great American wine from an up-and-coming wine region you don’t often have a chance to experience. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.

Domaine Jean David 2015

Cotes du Rhone, $18

From one of the first Rhone producers to adopt biodynamic viticulture, this lovely, lively red is an ideal partner for grilled or stewed meats. It offers scents of wild herbs and black fruits — and a sense of adventure. ABV: 13.8 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Dila-O Saperavi 2017

Georgia, $15

This is a delightful, savory red wine that shows hints of earth and dust, suggesting the warmth from the sun on a late summer’s day, with some fresh local fruit on hand. ABV: 13 percent.

Lustig Zweigelt Rosé 2017

Austria, $17

A few months ago, I raved about the Lustig Gruner Veltliner. This companion rosé is also delicious, with flavors of strawberry and melon, with a hint of herbs. Enjoy this with your late-summer cookouts on the patio. ABV: 12.5 percent.

