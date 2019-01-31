Columnist, Food

by Dave McIntyre



Our “greatest value” of the week is a delightful chenin blanc from Ken Forrester in South Africa, a food-friendly, exciting wine that will set you back only $12. Stock up!

Charles Orban Brut Rosé

Champagne, France, $47

What a way to start an evening! This delightful champagne bursts with flavors of strawberries and raspberries, tied to a mineral core that keeps those flavors from floating away with the bubbles. Your mood might soar as you sip this beauty. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.

Imported and distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, D’Vines, Gallagher & Graham Fine Spirits, Metro Wine & Spirits, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Pearson’s, Streets Market and Cafe (14th Street, M Street), Tenley Wine & Liquor; on the list at BlackSalt, Bourbon Steak, DBGB Kitchen & Bar, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Kingbird, Matisse, the Riggsby, Ris. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s and Beer Wine & Co. in Bethesda, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in Annapolis, Mt. Washington Wine Co., Spirits of Mt. Vernon and Wine Source in Baltimore; on the list at Outpost American Tavern in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington, Brut Champagne & Wine Bar in Alexandria; on the list at L’Auberge Chez Francois in Great Falls.

GREAT VALUE

Ken Forrester Petit Chenin Blanc 2018

Stellenbosch, South Africa, $12

Chenin blanc may claim the Loire Valley as its spiritual homeland, but South Africa does it best (at least in its dry version). I recommended one of Ken Forrester’s other chenins a few months ago, and it was stellar. So is this more modest rendition (thus the name, “Petit”). I recently tasted the 2017 vintage, and it was exuberant and full-bodied. The 2018 right now is more lithe and gossamer, but it should continue to develop over the next several months. Here’s a strategy: Buy a case, then drink one bottle a month and enjoy its evolution. By the time you’re done, the 2019 vintage will be here. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by USA Wine Imports, distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Rodman’s, Whole Foods Market (P Street), Yes! Organic Market (12th Street). Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Bradley Food & Beverage and Capital Beer & Wine in Bethesda, Edgewater Liquors in Annapolis, Old Town Market in Kensington; on the list at Asia Nine in Gaithersburg, Frisco’s in Frederick. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean), Glascock Grocery & Nick’s Deli in Marshall, Total Wine & More (McLean), Wegmans (various locations), Whole Foods Market (Alexandria, Crystal City); on the list at Ramparts in Alexandria.

Lucas & Lewellen Pinot Noir 2016

Santa Barbara County, Calif., $22

Dark cherry, cocoa and sassafras flavors highlight this brooding pinot noir. The wine improves after being open a day or so, suggesting it will be fine in your collection for a few years. Enjoy this with pork, salmon or poultry. ABV: 14.2 percent.

Distributed by Hop & Wine: Available in the District at Rodman’s; on the list at Kingbird. Available in Virginia at Department of Beer and Wine in Alexandria, D’Vine Wines in Winchester, Vienna Vintner in Vienna; on the list at Bistro L’Hermitage in Woodbridge, Mussel Bar and Ray’s the Steaks in Arlington.

GREAT VALUE

Belle Jardin Blanc de Blanc Brut

France, $14

Here’s a basic sparkling wine from France that tastes more sophisticated than it costs. It’s a great mood-setter, a spark to turn a mundane day into a celebration, or even a nice base for a sparkling wine cocktail. Anyone planning a wedding this year should consider stocking up on this for the reception. ABV: 11.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Artisans & Vines: Widely available in the District, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

GREAT VALUE

Fontella Chianti 2016

Tuscany, Italy, $12

This is classic Chianti, a blend of various grapes based on sangiovese. It features bright cherry and sour plum flavors with a plush texture and a great finish. Don’t limit this to your pasta-with-red-sauce dinners; its refreshing acidity makes it a nice partner with seafood and poultry dishes as well. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Ethica Wines, distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Yes! Organic Market (Georgia Avenue). Available in Maryland at Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John, the Bottle Shop in Potomac, Colonial Liquors in La Plata, Crescent Beer & Wine in Bowie, Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park, Dawson’s Market and Pour Vino N’ Hops in Rockville, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, Eastport Liquors and the Italian Market in Annapolis, Frederick Wine House and Riverside Liquors in Frederick, Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda, Hair o’ the Dog in Easton, Liberty Wine & Liquor in LaVale, Mt. Airy Liquors in Mount Airy, North Ridge Wine & Spirits and Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City, Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-Op in Takoma Park, Total Wine & More (Laurel, Towson), the Winery in Chester, Yes! Organic Market in Hyattsville; on the list at James Gang Pizzeria in Middletown. Available in Virginia at Giant (various locations), Total Wine & More (various locations), Wegmans (various locations); on the list at Madigan’s Waterfront in Occoquan.

