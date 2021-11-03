GREAT VALUE
Gabarda Tempranillo-Garnacha
Cariñena, Spain, $12
This juicy red wine carries no vintage date on the label, though the importer says it is from 2020. The color is dark cherry, the nose suggests cherries and blueberry cobbler. It shows great texture for such an affordable wine, with a satisfying, savory finish. Enjoy this with predinner nibbles or a light meal. I give it extra points for the light, unpretentious bottle. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent. Bottle weight: 470 grams (light).
Only You Alcohol-Free Sparkling Brut
Spain, $14
This is the white version of an alcohol-free rosé I recommended in August. It would be a great option for holiday tables if someone is abstaining, or if you just want to stretch out the buzz from your celebration. ABV: 0 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Château Fontjoncouse Prestige Vieilles Vignes 2016
Corbières, Languedoc, France, $15
This understated red grew on me. It was pleasant enough at first sip, but after about 30 minutes it began to show some bright fruit flavors over a stony, mineral core. Open this a few hours before dinner — or even decant it — and match it to some hearty grilled or stewed meat. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 586 grams (average).
Le Grand Verre Domaine Prataviera Sauvignon Blanc 2020
Gascony, France, $20 for four 187-milliliter bottles
Le Grand Verre is a new line of French wines released over the summer aimed at consumers who want single-serving packaging of wine. The slim bottles, made of recycled plastic, can fit easily into a picnic basket and — as the publicists are fond of pointing out — can make nice stocking stuffers for the holidays. That’s the gimmick, but there’s substance, too: The wines are good. The line features mostly female winemakers who use environmentally friendly farming practices and offers wine in various styles from across France. Sold in four-packs ranging from $20 to $30 for the same amount of wine as a standard bottle, they are not cheap. There are very few sauvignon blanc from Gascony that cost as much as $20. Quality is there, however, as well as the convenience. ABV: 11 percent.
Le Marie Blanc de Lissart
Italy, $20
This wine is made from malvasia moscata grown in northwestern Italy, near the French border. There is no official appellation, so it is not vintage labeled — the lot number on the back indicates it is from 2020. It’s a floral white, with aromas and flavors of jasmine and passion fruit. Don’t let the grape name fool you into thinking it’s a sweet wine — there are sweet, ripe, floral flavors, but the wine is dry and absolutely beguiling. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 558 grams (average).
