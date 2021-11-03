This week, I will begin listing bottle weight with my wine recommendations as part of an international effort by wine writers to encourage wineries to reduce their carbon footprint by using lighter bottles. Because the weight alone may not mean much to readers, I will use the following scale: Under 500 grams, or light. Between 500-700 grams, or average. Over 700 grams, or heavy. This scale may evolve as I gather more data. Bottle weight does not affect the quality of the wine, and while some marketers and winemakers may disagree, I would say it does not reflect quality either. My goal is to help you enjoy your wine to the fullest, but there are other factors that influence our purchasing decisions. That’s why I list alcohol content and point out wines that are sustainable, organic, biodynamic, vegan or kosher. For now, at least, I will not list bottle weight for sparkling wines, which are necessarily heavy to contain the pressure from carbonation, or for specially packaged wines such as one example this week. Weight, as measured on my kitchen scale, will be included for standard 750-milliliter bottles.