Whoa — this wine practically jumps from the glass to greet you with a passionate kiss on the lips. Okay, that may sound creepy and even horrifying in today’s pandemic-tinted ethos, but it’s a wine, for crying out loud! This exuberant rosé sparkler tastes like eating fresh fruit off the vine, without the stickiness. It’s 95 percent xinomavro, a grape variety known to anyone who has tried Greek red wines, with the rest limniona, a variety I had never heard of. My “Wine Grapes” (any week I have to consult this book twice is a great week!) describes limniona as a “recently resurrected and promising Greek variety from Thessalía.” (They should call it Lazarus!) Whatever additional life that mystery 5 percent adds to the wine, it works. The price invites comparisons to champagne; while the quality is high, I urge you to enjoy this wine on its own merits. It’s not trying to be champagne. ABV: 11.5 percent.