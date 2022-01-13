Spain, $13
Txakoli, a white wine from Spain’s Basque region, is a wine-geek favorite because of its intensely tart acidity. First sip is like a jolt of energy to your palate, dousing your taste buds with electric citrus flavors of lime zest and orange blossom, followed by kumquat and mango. Acidity this high screams for food. Anything pungent with olives or fermented flavors will help soften the wine’s texture and draw out the fruit. Alcohol by volume: 11.5 percent. Bottle weight: 405 grams (Light).
Giesen 0% Dealcoholized Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand, $17
A wine-geek’s way of politely dismissing a wine is to say, “It tastes like wine.” Well, this dealcoholized sauvignon blanc tastes like sauvignon blanc, and I mean that as sincere praise. Light-bodied, racy acidity with the characteristic grassy, gooseberry flavors of New Zealand savvie. It’s lighter and less pungent than Giesen’s regular sauvignon blanc, but it fills the bill for a white wine without the buzz. The addition of 6 percent sauvignon blanc grape juice helps with the body. ABV: 0. BW: 420 (Light).
GREAT VALUE
Willm Pinot Gris Réserve 2019
Alsace, France, $17
Pinot gris from Alsace tends to be weightier than its Italian cousin, pinot grigio, despite being made from the same grape. This makes it an ideal cold-weather white. Look for notes of lilac, honeysuckle and peach. Drink on its own or with smoked fish or fowl, sausages and cheese. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 445 grams (Light).
Domaine Chavrier Beaujolais-Villages A Chêne 2019
Beaujolais, France, $20
Bistro wine. The type of red that could be served in a carafe in a modest Paris hole-in-the-wall to wash down the inexpensive but delicious plât du jour. Unfortunately, it’s a little pricey for that once it gets over to this side of the Atlantic. It’s still delicious, and the type of wine I wish were available in 3-liter-box format for those occasions when just a glass or two are needed and we could stretch the joy over several weeks. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 405 grams (Light).
Altos de Aranda Tempranillo Crianza 2016
Ribera del Duero, Spain, $22
Grown at high altitudes (averaging 800 meters above sea level), this wine combines a laser focus with impressive depth and freshness. Look for the savory tobacco leaf and blueberry notes typical of tempranillo, with a spicy edge on the finish from spending a year in French and American oak barrels. Pair this with heartier, rib-sticking foods. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 405 grams (Light).
