Mitravelas Red on Black 2020
Nemea, Greece, $15
Made from the agiorgitiko grape with no time in oak, this is a fresh, light-to-medium-body red wine for casual sipping and grazing. Stylistically, it reminded me of a good Beaujolais Villages. Expect flavors of juicy tart cherries and plums, seasoned with savory spices. The winery also makes a tasty white wine called White on Grey. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.
Imported and distributed by Salveto: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, MacArthur Beverages, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor. Available in Maryland at Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Crush Pad Wines, Foods of All Nations, the Wool Factory in Charlottesville; J. Emerson Fine Wines & Cheese, Libbie Market in Richmond; WHINO in Arlington; the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna); WineStyles in Montclair.
Lustig Grüner Veltliner Classic 2020
Austria, $17
Austria’s signature white grape offers flavors of jasmine and honeysuckle, dusted with white pepper. The Lustig’s soft acidity emphasizes the fruit and makes the wine more drinkable now, but it should age well for a few years. Certified sustainable. ABV: 12 percent.
Imported and distributed in the District and Maryland by Artisans & Vines, distributed in Virginia by LK Wine Tours and Sales: Available in the District at Classy Corks, Cleveland Park Wine & Spirits, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Old City Market and Oven, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in Annapolis; Beer, Wine & Co., Bradley Food & Beverage, Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Grosvenor Market in Rockville; Knowles Station Wine & Co., Old Town Market in Kensington; Locavino, Parkway Deli & Restaurant, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Potomac Grocer in Potomac; Rathskeller in Elkridge; Rodman’s in White Flint; Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-Op in Takoma Park; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Trout Liquors in Frederick; Wine Works in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie; Murphy Beverage in Winchester.
Famille Héraud Clos des Perrières Muscadet Sèvre et Maine 2020
France, $17
This wine displays the mineral backbone familiar to fans of muscadet, but the vintage gives it a riper, fleshier frame than usual. Bosc pear and green apple flavors mingle with a slight salinity. Drink this as an aperitif or with fresh cheese. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Imported and distributed in the District and Maryland by Artisans & Vines, distributed in Virginia by LK Wine Tours and Sales: Available in the District at Classy Corks, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at All Set in Silver Spring; Beer, Wine & Co., Bistro Provence, Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Crescent Wine & Spirits in Bowie; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Potomac Grocer in Potomac; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Town & Country Wine Liquor Etc. in Easton; Wine Bin in Ellicott City; Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie; Murphy Beverage in Winchester.
Lake Chalice Wines Skye Sauvignon Blanc Bubbles
Marlborough, New Zealand, $19
New Zealand sauvignon blanc — carbonated. This wine bursts with passion fruit and mango flavors — and fun. It will bring a smile to your face. Certified sustainable. ABV: 13 percent.
Imported and distributed by Elite Wines: Available in the District at Cork & Fork, MacArthur Beverages, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at 818 Market in Catonsville; Annebeth’s, Wine Cellars in Annapolis; Balducci’s, Beer, Wine & Co., Bradley Food & Beverage, Capital Beer & Wine in Bethesda; District East Beer & Wine in Frederick; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Howard Wine & Spirits in Elkridge; Shawan Liquors in Cockeysville; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean); Branch & Vine, Once Upon a Vine, Oxford Cellars in Richmond; City Vino in Fredericksburg; Locke Store in Millwood; Mermaid Winery (Norfolk, Virginia Beach); Pentagon City Wine Merchant in Arlington; Planet Wine & Gourmet in Alexandria; Sonny’s Fine Wine and Beer in Henrico; Vienna Vintner in Vienna; Vino Bistro in Leesburg; Wine Cabinet in Reston; WineStyles in Montclair; Yiannis in Virginia Beach.
Lagar de Costa Doelas Albariño 2020
Rías Baixas, Spain, $19
Here’s a classic albariño, a white native to northern Portugal (where it’s known as alvarinho) and northwestern Spain. Scents of orange and acacia blossom lead to flavors of peach and green apple, with a bracing acidity and slight bitterness to keep it refreshing. Great with seafood. (Insider tip: Albariño also does quite well in Northern Virginia and Maryland vineyards.) ABV: 13 percent.
Imported and distributed by Elite Wines: Available in the District at Connecticut Avenue Wine & Liquor, the Eastern, Grape Intentions, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Pearson’s, Rodman’s, S&R Liquors, Wide World of Wines. Available in Maryland at Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Mills Fine Wine and Spirits in Annapolis; State Line Liquors in Elkton; Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese, the Brew Shop in Arlington; Branch & Vine, Lombardy Market, Tugwells Market in Richmond; Foods of All Nations in Charlottesville; Planet Wine & Gourmet, Streets Market and Cafe (Del Ray), Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria; Wine Cabinet in Reston.
Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
