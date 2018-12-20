Exceptional Excellent Very Good



What better way to end the year than with two outstanding sparkling wines to toast past accomplishments and future opportunities? Not to mention an incredible great value read from Argentina and two excellent pinot noirs from Burgundy.

Céline & Laurent Tripoz Crémant de Bourgogne Nature Brut

Burgundy, France, $30

I’m a big fan of Céline and Laurent Tripoz and their wines: I wrote up their Mâcon Loché chardonnay in my first column for The Washington Post more than 10 years ago, and their name has appeared here a few times since. Their wines have an energy and tension that nudge them above the crowd and make me take notice. Some wines soothe and soften the rough edges of life, while others, like this eye-opening sparkler made entirely of chardonnay, energize us. I’d call it the Tesla of bubblies, but it’s so affordable, I guess it’s the Nissan Leaf. Anyway, it’s electric. Certified biodynamic, and it has some sediment; don’t let that throw you off. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Imported and distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Domestique, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Whole Foods Market (P Street); on the list at Bistro Aracosia. Available in Maryland at Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits and Grand Cru in Baltimore, Capital Beer & Wine in Bethesda, Rodman’s (White Flint), Shawan Liquors in Cockeysville, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at the Bottle Stop in Occoquan, Grape + Bean (Old Town) in Alexandria, In Vino Veritas in Keswick, Locke Store in Millwood, Mom’s Organic Market (Alexandria, Arlington), Whole Foods Market (Arlington, Vienna).

GREAT VALUE

Colonia Las Liebres Bonarda Clasica 2018

Mendoza, Argentina, $9

Wow. Here’s one to make your house red for the first part of 2019. Bonarda is an obscure grape that has a minor following in Argentina, behind malbec and cabernet sauvignon. It is known as charbono in California, where just a few old vineyards survive. (There is a grape called Bonarda in Italy, but the Argentine/Californian grape actually hails from the Savoie, in France.) This wine, from the producers of the popular Altos los Hormigas malbec, is a juicy delight, packing explosive fruit and just enough earthiness to keep it grounded. Stock up. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Altos los Hormigas, distributed by Bacchus: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Cork Wine Bar and Market, Eye Street Cellars, Grand Cata, Magruder’s, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s; on the list at Daikaya, Magnolia. Available in Maryland at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in Annapolis, Dawson’s Liquors and Goska’s Liquors in Severna Park, Chesapeake Wine Co. and Wine Source in Baltimore, Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold, Iron Bridge Wine Co. in Columbia, State Line Liquors in Elkton, Wishing Well Liquors in Easton.

Heidsieck & Co. Monopole Blue Top Brut

Champagne, France, $39

Here’s another fine champagne at a reasonable price. It features a golden-straw color and aromas of buttered toast and baking spice and a medium-full body. ABV: 12 percent.

Imported by Vranken Pommery America, distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at 1 West Dupont Circle Wine & Liquors, Ace Beverage, the Bottle Shop, Cairo Wine & Liquor, Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits, Connecticut Avenue Wine & Liquor, Eye Street Cellars, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Lion’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Mac Market, McReynolds Liquors, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Pan-Mar Liquor, Van Ness Wines and Liquors, Whole Foods Market (various locations), Wine Specialist; on the list at MXDC. Available in Maryland at the Bottle Shop in Potomac, Bradley Food & Beverage, Cork 57 Beer and Wine and Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda, Cork & Bottle Liquors in Laurel, Maryland Discount Beverage Center in Cumberland, Mel’s Liquor in Jessup, Old Farm Liquors and Ye Old Spirit Shop in Frederick, Old Line Fine Wine, Spirits & Bistro in Beltsville, Port of Call Liquors in Solomons, Silesia Liquors in Fort Washington, Yes! Organic Market (Hyattsville). Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (McLean), Grapevine and the Town Duck in Warrenton, Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna, Whole Foods Market (various locations).

Domaine Armelle et Bernard Rion Bourgogne Pinot Noir La Croix Blanche 2016

Burgundy, France, $38

The Rions produce this lovely, light- to medium-bodied burgundy, another example of a delicious “basic” wine from the regional appellation. It will make you want to splurge on their more appellation-specific wines, especially from their home village of Vosne-Romanée. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported and distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Rodman’s, Whole Foods Market (Foggy Bottom, P Street); on the list at 1789, Alhambra, Bar Charley, Bistro Aracosia, Brasserie Beck, the Riggsby, the Source. Available in Maryland at Bo Brooks Lighthouse Liquors in Baltimore, Cranberry Liquors in Westminster, Franklin Liquors in Ijamsville, Lakefront Fine Wine & Spirits and Viniferous in Frederick, Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton; on the list at Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Dandelion Bakery & Bistro in Glenelg, La Ferme in Chevy Chase, Linwoods in Owings Mills. Available in Virginia at Kroger (Henrico), Union Market in Richmond, Whole Foods Market (Arlington, Vienna); on the list atBookbinder’s Seafood and Steakhouse in Richmond, Orzo in Charlottesville.

GREAT VALUE

Domaine de la Denante Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2017

Burgundy, France, $19

Young, fresh and vibrant, this lovely pinot noir is a great inexpensive introduction to burgundy. Fans of California pinot will recognize the fruit, but they should try this to experience the earthy, mineral expressions of the French version. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported and distributed by Simon N Cellars: Available in Maryland at Wine Cellars of Annapolis. Available in Virginia at J. Emerson Fine Wines & Cheese in Richmond, Leesburg Vintner in Leesburg, Tastings of Charlottesville and Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview); on the list at Renewal in Charlottesville.

Prices are approximate.