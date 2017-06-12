

Sashimi at Nasime means a bounty of colors and flavors — bluefin tuna, king salmon with salmon caviar, kampachi yellowtail, Japanese fluke, baby herring key lime, potato stem and wasabi. (Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

(Good/Excellent)

Dinner at Nasime, a slip of a Japanese restaurant in the heart of Old Town Alexandria, reminds us that food isn’t the sole reason we choose to eat away from home. Not to take away from the talent of chef-owner Yuh Shimomura, who has a lovely way with seafood, but worthy Japanese cooking is only part of the reason one visit encourages another.

The chef’s equal in the dining room, a mere 20 seats, is a Thai manager named Vara Wachrathit, whose knowledge of the food and lively delivery are every bit as enticing as whatever Shimomura has created for Nasime’s daily-changing tasting menu, five courses for $48. Even the most routine interactions, like offering sake in a chilled flute, are little lessons in hospitality.

Here’s Wachrathit, who doubles as Nasime’s lone server, on the chef’s strategy: “The only thing you can’t ask me is what’s on the menu tomorrow,” she tells two of us with a smile. Shimomoura, 44, a Tokyo native whose credits include Kaz Sushi Bistro and Sei in Washington, typically shops at two or three markets a day for his evening performances.

[The 2017 Spring Dining Guide]

“Tokyo-style tuna tartare,” she says, presenting the first taste of the night. Before anyone can ask about it, she introduces miso paste and aromatic oba leaves as flavor agents in the small cake of pink fish, garnished with crisp asparagus and displayed on a green floor tile with upturned edges. The backdrops for the food at Nasime reflect a chef who likes to collect beautiful objects. Zebra stripes appear to be the canvas on which the chef serves supple firefly squid draped in an egg yolk-thickened miso vinaigrette. Tucked beneath the seafood, named because it lights up like a firefly, sit crunchy, punchy garlic stems.



Chef Yuh Shimomura answers questions from dinners at the counter. Shimomura doesn’t include sushi on his tasting menu, which changes daily. Instead, he prefers a broader focus. (Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Setting down pretty little cups of soy sauce for the sashimi course, arranged on a teardrop-shaped shiso leaf, Wachrathit shares that the vessels come from the chef’s own cupboard. She retreats, so we can admire Shimomura’s arrangement of raw fish, half a dozen or so types that are likely to include slices of salmon marbled with lines of fat and blue fin tuna that eats like sea butter. The rest of the bowl is rounded out with whatever fish the chef thinks looks good in the market, sometimes conch, pleasantly resistant and hit with plum sauce, other nights scallop, its umami bequeathed by kombu, or seaweed. The chef buys premium soy sauce from Japan; more amplification comes from key lime halves and fresh wasabi on the plate.

[Peter Chang ups the Chinese ante in Bethesda with Q]

Sorry, Nasime doesn’t do sushi. Shimomura says he doesn’t have space in his small kitchen, which only recently acquired a dishwasher. Also, sushi is considered a specialty in his native Japan. His focus at Nasime is broader.

Nasime is such a slim place, you may walk right past the front window with its bed of smooth river rocks. A blue half-curtain is all the separates the tiny foyer from the chef’s six-stool counter and the handful of tables beyond. I’m telling you, the joint is small. But it’s also quiet, with little more than some jazz to accompany conversation. “I feel like I’m dining in someone’s house,” a companion says, gesturing around the room, its name based on three Japanese words that loosely translate to “moving ahead.”



Bluefin tuna “namero” — Chiba style tuna tartar. (Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Server Vara Wachrathit, pictured with a bowl of lobster eggplant noodle soup, is part of the draw at this tiny Alexandria restaurant. (Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Throughout the night, would-be customers poke their heads inside the door, hoping to eat in the restaurant. If they haven’t reserved, chances are they end up back on the street. “I tried to eat here three times!” I hear a man, clearly proud of where his persistence has taken him, tell his seat mates at the counter. “It’s always busy! You have to book weeks in advance, like Komi,” he says, referencing the modern Greek tasting menu experience in the District. The man turns to the chef and asks, “Are you going to get help? Hire a sous chef?” Shimomura smiles, shakes his head and continues the task at hand. A sous chef would mean a higher-priced tasting menu.

If I had to trim the meal by a plate, I could skip the meat course, which makes me feel as if I’m in another restaurant. Sliced duck served with baby arugula and turnip vinaigrette, a recent midway point, is no more than pleasant.

[At Kobo, a sushi counter becomes a stage for riveting performances]

Unless you are perched at the counter, your one chance to interact with the chef may be the last of the savory dishes. Invariably, it’s a pot of something roiling and delicious, one night dashi supporting soft shell crab and udon noodles. “You want to know a little surprise?” asks Wachrathit after the chef returns to the kitchen. “It was alive a minute ago!” She laughs and instructs us to use the chile-zapped shichimi and the key limes as amplifiers. Neither seasoning is needed, but both nudge the hot pot to new heights of lusciousness. Just as memorable was a hot pot featuring lobster meat affixed to eggplant skin with a crab cake and fried to seal the deal. The seafood packets bobbed in a bubbling broth of dashi and chicken stock teaming with ramen noodles of a thickness to hold up through the last slurp.



Seating is extremely limited at Nasime, and the six-stool counter gives diners a full view of chef Yuh Shimomura’s preparation. (Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Dessert is usually a cup of ice cream (hope for plum-tamarind or strawberry) with jiggly cubes of coconut jelly and pleasantly chewy red beans, only slightly sweet and the ideal close to a tasting meal. The chewy texture of the dense ice cream, made in-house, is reminiscent of Indian kulfi.

If it weren’t for Wachrathit, Shimomura might be a one-man show. But the chef’s able guide in the dining room doubles the pleasure of dinner at Nasime.

For stories, features such as Date Lab, Gene Weingarten and more, visit WP Magazine.

Follow the Magazine on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook.

Email us at wpmagazine@washpost.com.