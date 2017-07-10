

Baked Chicken Breasts With Peaches; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

An interesting thing happened on the way to delivering this recipe. It’s a one-pan dish that fuses a few spices and brown sugar with ripe peaches and that old weeknight standby — boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Prep work is minimal: Blanch the peaches, peel and slice them. Pound the chicken to an even thickness. Cut a lemon in half.

The first time I tested it, the skinned peach slices went directly on the chicken, with the rest sprinkled on top. It came out of the oven slightly crusted on top and the fruit was sweet — almost like having an entree and dessert in one bite. A garnish of fresh basil helped balance the flavors. I sprinkled the brown sugar and spices directly on the chicken in the second go-round, with unadorned peaches on top. Even ripe and roasted, the fruit did not skew as sweet, and the spices were subdued almost to aromatics. I’d like to say I was experimenting, but you know the drill — make a simple dish once and you think you have it down. But obviously, it was meant to be!

So you have a choice, dear readers. Skew more sweet or savory. It’s good either way.