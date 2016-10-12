The following review appears in The Washington Post’s 2016 Fall Dining Guide.



The grilled pork banh mi sandwich from Banh Mi Sandwich DC in Falls Church features grilled pork, and traditional toppings including pickled vegetables, spears of cucumber and fresh jalapeno and cilantro. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Banh Mi DC Sandwich

GOOD

Any list of the world’s best sandwiches would find Vietnam’s banh mi in the top ranks, near New Orleans’s muffuletta and Spain’s bocadillo. A banh mi, after all, is the perfect union of crisp baguette, pickled julienned vegetables and protein, anything from sour ham to tofu. Never mind the confusing name for the suburban source: Banh Mi DC Sandwich is where I tend to get my fix. The carryout bakes its own light baguettes, which can be stuffed with a choice of more than 20 fillings. I lean to shredded pork or sugar cane shrimp, both excited with jalapeños and cilantro. You may wait in line; the storefront makes its sandwiches to order. “Buy five, get one free,” a sign encourages.

2 stars

Banh Mi DC Sandwich: 3103 Graham Rd., Suite C, Falls Church, Va. 703-205-9300. No website.

Prices: Sandwiches $4-$5.

Sound check: 66 decibels / Conversation is easy.