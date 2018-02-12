

Cannellini Toasts With Radicchio and Lemon-Parsley Relish; see recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Believe it or not, toast can be topped with other-than-avocado foods. Take beans, for example. The Brits have long been obsessed with their classic beans on toast, but their preferred method involves canned baked beans and a thin slice of sandwich bread.

No offense, but when I put beans on toast (or crostini or bruschetta, if you’re feeling Italian) I like to think it through a little bit more and try a little harder. Of course, the bread is important: Choose something rustic and chewy, and broil it carefully after a brush of olive oil.

[Make the recipe: Cannellini Toasts With Radicchio and Lemon-Parsley Relish]

Even more important, make the beans delicious. When they’re left over from another use, or even canned, infuse them with garlic or other bean-friendly flavorings (oregano, perhaps thyme, even smoked paprika or ground chiles), and season them well. I often make this on the fly, topping the bean mixture with crunchy and/or tart things I find in my fridge. I’ve never written down the approach, which is why I was glad to see that Athena Calderone had done the work for me in “Cook Beautiful” (Adams, 2017).

On top of her garlicky white beans on toast goes a quick radicchio slaw, adding a little bitterness to the earthy, creamy beans. And on top of that goes a finely chopped mixture of parsley, lemon and garlic — the classic Italian gremolata. This punchy condiment/garnish acts as a counterpoint, and as I sliced and ate forkfuls of the layers, I knew: This is just what any dish of beans on toast needs.