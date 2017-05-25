Westbrook's Key Lime Pie Gose is flavored with real key limes and is a refreshing elixir for a hot summer day. (Fritz Hahn/The Washington Post)

South Carolina’s Westbrook Brewing makes one of the best American examples of gose, a briny, tangy wheat beer that has been brewed in Leipzig, Germany, for centuries. Traditionally brewed with coriander and sea salt, the acidic style has seen a resurgence in recent years as beer lovers have grown more accepting of funky and unusual flavors.

But Westbrook doesn’t stop at a straight-ahead gose: The brewery also makes a Key Lime Pie Gose. It sounds like a joke, but it’s actually quite delicious. While the original gose is notable for its simple flavor and wheaty, bready body, the Key lime version is bright with aromas of lime peel and citrus fruit. It starts with a sharp blast of tart, puckering lime zest, almost like limeade, with a biscuity note that recalls pie crust. Fruity and complex but also light and thirst-quenching, this is something to reach for on a sunny weekend — and it’s only 4 percent alcohol by volume. Even serious gose and Berliner weisse drinkers should give this flavored gose a shot.

Westbrook Key Lime Pie Gose. westbrookbrewing.com. About $10 for a four-pack of 12-ounce cans.

If you like flavored goses, try these:

Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale : This isn’t technically a gose — it’s a melange of gose, kolsch and Berliner weisse, each of which bring something to the table. Black limes and sea salt provide a briny finish.

Freigeist Geisterzug Gose : This Leipzig brewery is known for takes on old and semi-forgotten styles. It brews a “traditional” gose recipe with spruce that’s earthy and funky compared to most goses on the market, and also makes two flavorful variations by adding fresh rhubarb and quince.

To Ol Gose to Hollywood : Danish brewer To Ol’s light gose gets its juicy flavor from California oranges and citrusy Citra hops.