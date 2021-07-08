Winemaker Mike Lucia has crafted a tasty unconventional blend (the type I usually love) of pinot blanc, chenin blanc, riesling and grenache blanc, in a natural style using only native yeasts, no new oak and minimal added sulfur. His stroke of crazy genius with this wine was to add a sploosh of piquette made from the spent skins of the grenache blanc and riesling. Piquette is wine’s riposte to hard seltzer — a light, low-alcohol wine made by refermenting grape skins that would normally go to compost or be thrown away. Adding a portion to this blend gives an extra-refreshing bite to the palate and shores up the wine’s acidity. It works! ABV: 13.1 percent.