You’ll know the scene is relatively normal again when I return to star ratings and sound checks in dining rooms. Until then, I’m inclined to share news about mostly positive eating experiences.

These thoughts occurred to me most recently when I heard that the subject of a mixed preview in 2019 — Blend 111 in Vienna — recruited a new chef with a strong résumé over the summer. His name is Andrés-Julian Zuluaga, and his credits include time at two Fabio Trabocchi restaurants — the first-rate Del Mar and Fiola Mare, where Zuluaga served as sous-chef — and the sadly shuttered Source by Wolfgang Puck.

Zuluaga’s story dovetails with the aspirations of co-owner Michael Biddick, who says he created Blend 111 as “a multicultural dining experience for Northern Virginia,” his passions being France, Spain and wine. A native of Florida, Zuluaga grew up in Melbourne Beach, the son of a Puerto Rican mother and a Colombian father, whom Zuluaga calls “an amazing cook.”

It’s rare to see anyone sitting inside Blend 111, handsome as it is. Unless the weather is foul, Biddick prefers we dine alfresco, on the attractive patio he carved from a rear parking lot. A row of evergreens separates the space from the neighboring business, and sails of black fabric provide partial cover from the elements. The 15 tables come with individual heaters — some tall and tapered, others looking like orange bug eyes attached to shiny garbage cans — and if you haven’t thought to BYOB (bring your own blanket), the restaurant sells handsome wraps, woven from cotton and recycled fibers, for $12. The restaurant calls the outdoor space an “Andean outpost,” where hot and steamy dishes are noted on the menu with a small circle.

Hot toddies make nice warm-ups, too. Tequila and cocoa liquor blended with steaming horchata straddles the line between childhood and “Can I see your ID?,” and dark rum mixed with (decaf) house-roasted espresso and oat milk is as good a coffee drink as I’ve encountered. At the same time, Blend 111 reaches out to nondrinkers with a slew of alcohol-free beverages that include housemade chica morada, a blend of purple corn juice, sweet spices and fresh lime juice.

Corn cakes were a breakfast staple in the Zuluaga home, and they make multiple appearances here. There’s no missing a bread basket when you kick off an evening with a trio of arepitas introduced with “these just came out of the oven” and a spread of avocado-chile butter. And one of several reasons to ask for the brisket as an entree is the presence of grill-striped arepas on the platter. Diners are encouraged to split the cakes and make sandwiches with the dry-brined, slow-cooked beef, flanked with black beans dotted with cubes of white cheese, caramelized plantains and Colombian hogao, similar to sofrito but sweetened with minced charred pineapple. Actually, anything with bread attached to it is a sure bet. The baked bites called tequenos, filled with stretchy white cheese, are a flaky Venezuelan upgrade of common American mozzarella sticks.

If you live near Blend 111, lucky you; if you’re from a distance, start your engines for a road trip. Zuluaga, 28, seems to be a chip off the old bloque. The chef identifies what’s best in the market and takes his time with what he makes.

Just about every cook who’s worked under Trabocchi, who introduced hay-smoked food to the market at the much-missed Maestro in McLean, has gone on to incorporate the technique in restaurants of their own. In his new home, Zuluaga tucks white sweet potatoes in a pan of hay before pureeing them for a haunting cheese soup, its surface an orange web of achiote oil. The recipe is based on Colombia’s traditional mote de queso.

Half the dishes are based on seafood, at which Zuluaga excels. Mussels are splashed with a smoky vinaigrette and scattered with sharp onions, an appetizer aided and abetted by slices of grilled bread. Shrimp — head-on and fresh from Louisiana — are sauced with brandy and garlic and presented alongside a bar of mofongo, a comforting mash of fried green plantains, shellfish broth and roasted garlic. Scallops staged with confit carrots find some of us taking their picture and extending dinner invitations to friends. Each bite of seafood is bright with lemon, and wilder after a dip in the pineapple hot sauce that dots the plate, which is finished with fried quinoa for crunch.

A paper menu doubles as a place mat and details a fraction of the restaurant’s wine list, curated by Biddick, the author of “43 Wine Regions.” His full inventory is yours for the asking via a printed book. Wine-pairing suggestions accompany the entrees, and I can vouch for the suitability of the elegant 2015 Loranque syrah with the steak.

The kitchen’s seemingly solo fault is easily fixed. Salt is sometimes used too liberally, distracting from the pleasure of main courses in particular. I appreciate that the restaurant buys beef from Virginia’s Seven Hill Farm, for instance, but the point of pride gets undermined by what tastes as if a shaker lost its cap. Otherwise, the ropy sliced steak, dappled with chimichurri and cooked to a rosy blush, proves excellent eating. Same for the loose stew of roasted pork, meatballs, chickpeas and Colombian chorizo, a strapping bowl that could be improved by a lighter hand with salt.

Basque-style cheesecake, baked at a high temperature to achieve its trademark burnt surface and custardy middle, is suddenly everywhere, including the dessert list at Blend 111, which tops the small round with guava compote. Sous-chef Brian Williams, 27 and an alumnus of the dearly departed Restaurant Eve in Alexandria, sees that your last taste of the restaurant is as memorable as the first. Tres leches cakes get a two-toned top, thanks to a pink dusting of hibiscus sugar on half the beloved dessert, while a little tower of chocolate mousse cake rises from a brushstroke of chocolate cremeux — a custard-based ganache — speckled with crushed toasted marcona almonds.

Some restaurants are winners out of the gate. Others take some time to gain fandom. Blend 111 is an example of the latter, a business that struggled at first, but didn’t give up and found its calling with determination and a talented new chef.

Not long ago, from the vantage point of the courtyard, aglow with heaters and animated with Latin music, I watched a customer depart the restaurant with a companion. He paused for a moment, smiled, and did a quick cha-cha-cha.

My sentiments exactly.

