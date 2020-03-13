If you think red blends are the newest thing in wine, think again. Wines have been blended from several grape varieties since wine was first made 8,000 or more years ago. Our habit of identifying wines by a single grape variety rather than the place they were grown is actually rather new. I suspect “red blend” was the heading on a spreadsheet column for wines that didn’t fit other categories.

AD

Bordeaux remains the benchmark reference point for all red wines, especially blends, made from the traditional Bordeaux grapes of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, malbec, merlot and petit verdot.

AD

For Bordeaux reds, a simplistic though useful mnemonic is to look at a map of the region and divide it mentally by its rivers. The Dordogne and Garonne flow northwest and join at Bordeaux city to form the Gironde estuary, which flows northward to the Atlantic. The Left Bank is the region closest to the ocean. Here, cabernet sauvignon tends to dominate the blends. On the Right Bank, farther inland, merlot and cabernet franc are the main grapes. These preferences grew over time for reasons of climate and geology.

2. Bordeaux has lots of history.

AD

Bordeaux is in Aquitania, which has strong historical and cultural ties to Great Britain. These ties are still evident today in the architecture of the chateau and even some of their names (though less in ownership now, as Chinese investors have discovered the region.)

AD

Bordeaux’s long history has created complexities over time that can make it confusing to modern consumers. There are various classifications, meant to distinguish wineries by prestige or quality. The most famous of these is the 1855 classification of 61 red wines and 27 sweet wines from the Left Bank into five classes, or growths. But there are four other classifications — for Graves, an area southwest of Bordeaux city, Saint-Émilion on the Right Bank, a group of Left Bank wineries known as Crus Bourgeois, and the boutique Crus Artisans.

And then there are the various geographical areas known as appellations, defined primarily around villages or cities. Driving through the Médoc along the Left Bank north of Bordeaux, a wine lover salivates while passing through the wine-label towns of Margaux, St. Julien, Pauillac and St. Estèphe, some barely more than a roundabout or a cluster of shops surrounding a church.

AD

Wine guilds, such as the Commanderie du Bontemps du Médoc et des Graves, Sauternes et Barsac on the Left Bank, and the Jurade in Saint-Émilion on the Right, celebrate this history and tradition with processions and banquets, their members bedecked in fancy robes. The Bordelais really do know how to party, even if they prefer black tie.

AD

3. Bordeaux is also modern.

Bordeaux has been experiencing a wave of rejuvenation. Many wineries have invested in new production facilities and tasting rooms, improving their viticulture, winemaking and hospitality experiences. There’s also a generational shift, with younger winemakers giving a fresher vibe to the region’s image.

AD

And Bordeaux is not resting on its history in the face of climate change. As I reported last year, the region is changing its blends, even experimenting with nontraditional grape varieties in response to the warming climate.

And although a conservative, traditional region such as Bordeaux might be slow to embrace a trend, winemakers are always willing to experiment. Franck Bijon, chief winemaker at Chateau Larose-Trintaudon, makes a limited cuvée without sulfites, a nod to the natural wine movement, and another from all five grape varieties harvested on the same day. “We are trying to innovate so we are not considered just a classic Bordeaux producer,” he says.

4. Bordeaux is worth visiting.

AD

AD

Bordeaux city and Saint-Émilion are UNESCO World Heritage sites. Bordeaux also features the Cité du Vin wine museum, opened in 2016 and built to resemble wine swirling in a decanter. It’s a fabulous exhibition with many interactive features showing the history of wine throughout the world. Bordeaux city also has a thriving restaurant scene and its own signature pastry, the canelé.

Wineries are best visited by appointment. Tour companies such as A La Francaise and Ophorus can handle the arrangements for you. And when you want to escape the vineyards, the Atlantic beach resort of Arcachon is only about an hour away. To the north, the Dordogne region offers foie gras, castles and more history.

5. Bordeaux is NOT always expensive!

Yes, you can spend a fortune on Bordeaux futures, especially the prized First Growths, and even more to store them properly for years before enjoying them. But even cheap Bordeaux — for as little as $15 a bottle — can be a delicious value that will give you a taste of wine royalty.