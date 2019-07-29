

Tasting spirits is usually a pleasure. There are so many great sips today, from old great whiskeys to creative upstart bottles from an explosion of small distillers. It’s a golden age of tippling.

But there are times when I’ve paused. Not because I occasionally encounter a booze that tastes like feet dipped in Dimetapp, but rarer moments, when I’ve wondered whether I might have sipped something unhealthy — beyond the standard ways in which alcohol generally is.

There was the rum that tasted alarmingly of turpentine, the liqueur that seemed to give me a splitting headache. Last year I was browsing a wine and spirits store when I noticed something floating in a bottle. It turned out to be a beetle, drifting in the depths of the spirit. (I checked the label and verified it wasn’t there on purpose. In a world that’s given us smoked salmon vodka and ant-flavored gin, it’s hard to know if it’s a feature or a bug — or a feature and a bug.)

I recalled these moments at last year’s Tales of the Cocktail conference in New Orleans, as a panel of distillers delved into the history of bottled-in-bond spirits.

Journalist Wayne Curtis moderated the panel, and he made it clear that my little moments of worry have nothing on the widespread issues the industry had in the 1800s, when people encountered spirits that hadn’t just suffered a production glitch but had been deliberately adulterated.

“There was a lot of really crappy booze that was coming out in the late 19th century,” Curtis said. “There were lots of big producers . . . just making neutral grain spirits. And anyone could just buy a few barrels and then just add all sorts of things . . . to create fake spirits that were not legit but could taste reasonably like something else.”

He ticked off a list of what these folks, called rectifiers, would use to cheaply mimic flavors of spirits: honey and beets but also ammonia, turpentine and charred animal bones. Iodine and lye turn up in other lists.

Whiskey-makers who made the good stuff fought these bad actors, eventually asking the government to intervene. Those lobbying for protection eventually won, when Congress passed the Bottled in Bond Act in 1897, considered the first American consumer protection law. Spirits bottled in bond were overseen by government agents from still to barrel to warehouse to bottle. At the end, they got an official seal, marking the spirit as the genuine article.

One of those behind the lobbying was banker and distillery owner Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr., whose name now adorns a line of whiskeys from Buffalo Trace — all bottled in bond in tribute to Taylor. Taylor pushed for the law “for a lot of reasons, including his own self-interest,” says Kris Comstock, senior marketing director at Buffalo Trace. “It was the government validating bottled-in-bond whiskey, including his, so it was good for business.”

Day-to-day oversight by government agents has pretty much vanished over the years, but even today, for a spirit to be labeled “bottled in bond,” what’s in the bottle has to be made by one distillery during one distilling season, not adulterated with anything but water, aged in a federally bonded warehouse for no less than four years and bottled at 100 proof.

Some distillers have long produced bonded spirits: Laird & Co.’s bonded apple brandy; Rittenhouse Rye, an early darling of the craft cocktail movement. But more distillers are circling back to the tradition.



From left, bottled-in-bond spirits from George Dickel, Buffalo Trace (Colonel E.H. Taylor), New York Distilling Co., Wigle and Laird’s. (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

At a glance, the recent growth — not a tidal wave, but a steady little stream of new spirits — may seem odd. After all, the consumer safety issues that once drove the need for protection are virtually nonexistent today.

But “bottled in bond” now signals other qualities. Their higher proof gives them appeal for some consumers, and some producers like the challenge of the restrictions. Limiting production to a single season of a distillery’s product provides an opportunity “to create a very unique expression,” says Allen Katz, distiller and owner of New York Distilling Co., which recently released its bottled-in-bond Ragtime Rye. “You have a narrow plane of field to work within, so it forces you to concentrate on the nuances of barrel selection. And that creates a very interesting style of American spirit.”

Certain market realities are also giving the category a new appeal, especially for smaller distillers seeking to stand out. According to the American Craft Spirits Association, the number of craft distillers grew from fewer than 100 in 2005 to 1,835 by August of last year. Competition is stiff, and new makers need to figure out what will drive a consumer to try a bottle from an unknown player over a similarly priced (or cheaper) one from a well-known brand.

Many new distillers focus on making quality spirits. Others, either as a means to get their operations started or as an ongoing business model, source spirits from other distillers and then bottle (sometimes with added flavoring or aging), label and market them as their own.

These operators are known as non-distiller producers. There’s nothing inherently wrong with their offerings, and in the past few years, many of them have begun operating with increasing transparency. But there have also been cases of brands marketing their spirits with invented histories, playing fast and loose with the truth.



A 1940s-era advertisement for Old Taylor bottled-in-bond whiskey, named for a distillery owner who lobbied for the government seal. (Buffalo Trace Distillery)

So while safety issues are a thing of the past, the world of the 1800s and the world of the early 21st century have links, says Nicole Austin, general manager and distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., which makes George Dickel whisky. These days, she says, “consumers can feel very, very confident that their safety is protected. But that issue of when you go to buy a bottle of whiskey, what exactly is in that bottle? What are you getting, and is it worth the money that you’re paying for it?”

It’s why the distillery’s first release under her leadership is a 13-year-old bottled-in-bond: “I wanted my first release to say something about the kind of distiller and manager I wanted to be.”

Last year, Privateer Rum in Massachusetts released its first bottled-in-bond rum — the first such rum available in more than half a century. A lot of traditional whiskey connoisseurs have been getting interested in the world of aged rum, “and for us, the fact that we have a bottled-in-bond is a huge advantage for getting their attention,” says President Maggie Campbell. “The public is really conscientious about what they’re consuming, and a bottled-in-bond is a really good way for us to signal to them exactly what’s in the bottle.”

Not only do today’s consumers want to know more, says Scott Harris of Catoctin Creek Distilling Co., they know more, far more than they used to. “There’s value for us to be able to put ‘bottled in bond’ on the label,” he says of their Rabble Rouser rye whiskey.

“There are a lot of quote-unquote ‘craft’ spirits out there, and maybe they’re being honest about it and maybe they’re not. There are good actors and bad actors,” he says. “But by saying ‘bottled in bond,’ what we’re saying is, ‘This was made by us at every step of the process.’ . . . There’s no way around that with bottled in bond.”

