It seems our food culture today allows little room for middle ground, leaving the impression that you have to choose between Team Meat and Team Meatless. But that all-or-nothing notion is more about zeitgeist than it is about science.

While you can certainly eat healthfully and get all the nutrients you need without red meat, you can include it if you are smart about it. One strategy is to go with smaller portions than, say, the eight-ounce burgers or 12-ounce steaks you might ordinarily cook up and fill that extra space on your plate with vegetables and/or whole grains.

The accompanying recipe is a supremely tasty example of how satisfying that tactic can be. In it, whole-grain bulgur wheat, cumin, garlic and herbs are mixed with lean ground lamb to form flavor-packed, Middle-Eastern-style meat patties that are chargrilled and served with a lemony three-herb sauce. Besides adding a wonderful texture and earthy, nutty taste to the rich lamb, the bulgur provides whole-grain nutrition and volume, so the relatively modest amount of meat has a satisfying presence on the plate.

Served drizzled with the sauce, and perhaps alongside a heap of simply grilled vegetables or a large salad, these lamb patties are a compelling way to enjoy meat in healthful balance.