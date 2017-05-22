Here’s a midweek project to get you ready for grilling this weekend: deep clean your grill. It won’t take too long, and we’ve got a handy video that shows you how.
After it’s shiny and clean, mix up a batch of burgers or another meaty main and kick off summer’s grilling season with one of these Recipe Finder picks.
Basic Beef PornBurgers, pictured above. You’ll grind your own mix of sirloin steak, boneless short ribs and boneless chuck roast.
Tri-Pepper Burgers. Roasted bell, peppadew and jalapeño add flavor and moisture.
Rosenfeld’s Best Burgers. If simple is your thing, then these three ingredients are all you really need to make the ideal burger.
If you're up for it, serve on your own homemade buns — Brioche Buns, of course.
Brown Sugar-Chili Flank Steak. This yields plenty of crisped bits and chew ends.
Classic Barbecue Chicken. Succulent chicken slathered in barbecue sauce — what more could you ask for?
Rooftop Brined Pork Chops With Lemon. Bid adieu to dried chops with this brining method.
Barbecued Lamb Belly. This cut of meat is rich and gamy.