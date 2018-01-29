

Corn and Hominy Chowder; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

I will not sink my teeth into an out-of-season fresh tomato, but I don’t wait for summer to enjoy all kinds of corny-ness. This particular bowl features convenient, frozen fire-roasted kernels and an inexpensive, canned kind you might not pick up that often: hominy.

[Check out more recipes that use hominy here.]

Its dried kernels are treated to the same kind of alkaline process that produces masa, and they morph into large and wonderfully chewy bits with lots of corn flavor. You may know hominy as the star of a stewy Mexican posole; once you stock your pantry with a can or two, you’ll come to rely on it as an easy alternative for canned beans in other recipes.

That’s how Jacques Pepin uses it in this chowder, which is humble and satisfying and quick — an apt description, you might say, of the great chef himself. Pair it with a warm brick of corn bread and you’ll serve up a corny trifecta.