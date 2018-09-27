

Celery root is like the Shrek of the food world. Its gnarly appearance makes it seem tough and unapproachable, but it is actually tender and lovable once you get to know it.

Also called celeriac, it comes from a variety of the celery plant that has been cultivated for its root rather than its stem. Its creamy-white flesh has a mild celery flavor and aroma, and it has solid nutritional credentials: It is rich in potassium, fiber and vitamin C, with a significant amount of calcium, iron and magnesium.

To prep it, you trim the knobby brown roots and any dark, pocked parts, then peel the rest. It can be cooked like you might a turnip, cut into chunks and simmered in stews and soups, or roasted, and it becomes especially creamy when cooked and pureed.

It’s also good to eat raw in salads like this one , where its crunchy-ish texture and earthiness are matched with sweet-tart apple. Both are cut into matchsticks then coated in a decadently creamy dressing that has a mustardy kick. But instead of being mayonnaise-heavy like many slaw dressings, in this recipe yogurt does much of the lifting in the creamy department, with just a bit of mayo for richness.

With flecks of fresh parsley, it’s a simple, autumnal slaw that pairs as well with a sandwich at lunch as it does with a roast chicken dinner, and it brings a vegetable to the table you’ll be glad to have invited.