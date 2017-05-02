This restaurant is in Tom Sietsema’s Hall of Fame.



Grilled veal sweetbreads with maitake mushrooms in cognac cream at Charleston. (Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Charleston

(Superlative)

When chef Cindy Wolf and co-owner Tony Foreman renovated their Harbor East restaurant in 2005, turning the establishment into something that resembled a home with grand taste, they also changed the way customers ordered. Out went a la carte, and in went a tasting menu that gives diners free rein to create their own three- to six-course meal from the more than two dozen dishes on the list.

Wolf is still letting patrons have it their way, and she continues to offer some of the finest cooking in the Mid-Atlantic. Her favorites — lobster soup laced with curry oil, grilled French quail enhanced with peaches in summer — are likely to become yours, and if Wolf gets tired of serving fried oysters, a dish she has been making since the ’90s at Georgia Brown’s in the District, she also says “I’d be run out of town” if she took off the cornmeal-crusted bivalves enriched with cayenne mayonnaise. Frying and sauce-making are arts here, and meatless dishes are being recognized as never before. To taste the chanterelle mushroom sable tart is to taste a bestseller — and tarragon, shallots, garlic and more in the accompanying “snail” butter. “I will cook until the day I die,” says the constant presence in the open kitchen.

The niceties start with delicate cheese puffs in one of three hushed dining rooms and pile up throughout the evening, with wine from Foreman’s impressive, French-heavy cellar and a respectable cheese cart. The dishwashers must be careful; the china is Bernardaud.

All of which compels me to say: Just give her the long-awaited James Beard award for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic already!

4 stars

Charleston: 1000 Lancaster St., Baltimore. 410-332-7373. charlestonrestaurant.com.

Open: Dinner Monday-Saturday.

Prices: Prix fixe $79-$124.

Sound check: 65 decibels / Conversation is easy.

Executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf. (Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Charleston is one of the Mid-Atlantic’s best restaurants

(Excellent/Superlative)

By the time you read this, the James Beard Foundation will have doled out its prestigious chef and restaurant awards at a gala in Chicago (May 1). Among the nominees this year for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic is Wolf — a finalist for the sixth time. Just give it to her already.