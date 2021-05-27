Hyderabad, in south-central India, is the home of biryani, the revered rice dish introduced to the country by Persia in the 16th century. As prepared in India, biryani is rich with ghee and best followed by a nap. Rajoo offers a lighter but no less luscious version of the classic, the first dish he says he tackles when he arrives at the restaurant at 8:30 a.m. Into the same big pot go parboiled basmati rice, possibly chicken or goat, and vegetables that have been sauteed with whole spices, including cardamom. The rice that comes to your door is faint red, from chile powder, and deeply flavorful, thanks to a garlic-ginger paste. As in his homeland, he sells bucket biryani, an economical way for four to eat, since the buckets (choose from vegetable, chicken or goat biryani) come with a snack, soda, cooling raita and dessert and cost $35, $48 and $55, respectively.