GREAT VALUE
José Maria da Fonseca Waterdog Red 2017
Península de Setúbal, Portugal, $12
From southern Portugal, near where the Portuguese water dog breed originated, this lively and playful red wine blends traditional Portuguese grape varieties — castelao, touriga nacional and touriga francesa — into a light and fragrant wine ideal for grilled or roasted meats and hearty pasta dishes. Give it a slight chill. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.
Imported by Tri-Vin, distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Magruder’s, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Riggs Liquors, Rodman’s, Yes! Organic Market (Capitol Hill, Georgia Avenue). Available in Maryland at A&A Wine & Spirits in Gambrills; Apple Greene Wine & Spirits, Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Bishop’s Stock Fine Art, Craft & Wine in Snow Hill; Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Chapel Beer and Wine in Germantown; Colonial Liquors in La Plata; Crescent Wine & Spirits in Bowie; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Eastport Liquors, the Italian Market, Mills Fine Wine and Spirits in Annapolis; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Ole Federal Hill Liquors, Pratt Liquors in Baltimore; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; House of Liquors in Westminster; Liquor Locker in Hagerstown; Patuxent Wine & Spirits in Lusby; Petite Cellars in Ellicott City; Riverside Liquors in Frederick; Roland’sin Chesapeake Beach; Total Discount Liquors in Eldersburg; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Village Beer & Fine Wine in Rockville; Village Spirits in Smithsburg. Available in Virginia at Wegman’s (various locations).
Casa Ferreirinha Papa Figos Tinto 2018
Douro, Portugal, $19
This savory red, named for a migratory bird that visits the picturesque Douro Valley in spring, offers flavors of red fruits and wild herbs. The wine is a blend of traditional port grape varieties tinta roriz, tinta barroca, touriga franca and touriga nacional. Medium body and soft tannins help this wine match a wide variety of foods. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Imported by Evaton, distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Grape Intentions, MacArthur Beverages, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, S&S Liquor, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Rodman’s in White Flint. Available in Virginia at Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Unwined in Alexandria.
GREAT VALUE
Casa Ferreirinha Planalto Reserva 2019
Douro, $16
Crisp and refreshing, this lithe white wine has subtle aromas of jasmine, honeysuckle and citrus blossoms. It’s delicious on its own, but its complexity calls for food, especially fried or salty dishes, or snacks. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Imported by Evaton, distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Grand Cata (Shaw), Grape Intentions, MacArthur Beverages, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, S&S Liquor, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Rodman’s in White Flint. Available in Virginia at Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Unwined in Alexandria.
Terra d'Aligi Zite Pecorino 2019
Terre di Chieti, Italy, $20
Pecorino — the grape variety, not the cheese — may be little known in the United States. It hails from Abruzzo in Italy, and produces a pale, fragrant wine that begs for fish, shellfish or sushi. The Zite from Terra d’Aligi tastes of apricot and orange zest. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Imported by Enotec Imports, distributed by Lanterna: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Etabli, North Italia, S&R Liquors. Available in Maryland at Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits, Quarry Wine & Spirits, Wine Source in Baltimore; Magothy Wine & Spirits in Severna Park. Available in Virginia at Kalero Vineyard in Purcellville; North Italia (Reston, Tysons).
GREAT VALUE
Feudo Antico Pecorino 2020
Terre di Chieti, $15
Compared with the Zite, this wine is less fruity and more mineral in character, with an appealing herbal bitterness on a pithy citrus finish. Organic. ABV: 13 percent.
Imported by Omni Wines Distributing, distributed by Impero: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Batch 13, Imperial Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Salumeria 2703, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Dawson’s Market in Rockville; Di Pasquale’s Marketplace (Brewer’s Hill) in Baltimore; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com, Gemelli’s Italian Market in Gaithersburg; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Frederick Wine House, Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick; Giolitti Delicatessen, the Italian Market in Annapolis; Old Town Market in Kensington; Rodman’s in White Flint; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Branch & Vine, Oxford Cellars in Richmond; Crystal Palate in Norfolk; Dolce Vita Wine Bar, Sense of Place Cafe in Fairfax; the Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover) in Arlington; Marchese Italian Market, Rigoletto Italian Bakery & Cafe, Yiannis Wine & Food in Virginia Beach; Market 2 Market in Alexandria; Puck’s Market in Henrico; Vienna Vintner in Vienna; the Wine Attic in Clifton; Wine Styles in Montclair.
Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
More from Food: