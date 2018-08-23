

Classic Baba Ghanouj; see recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post/For The Washington Post)

When I was growing up, my mother didn’t make baba ghanouj much. “I baked it a few times, and it just didn’t have that smoky flavor,” she told me recently, referring to the dish’s main ingredient, eggplant. “So I stopped making it.”

The daughter of Lebanese immigrants, Mom is extremely faithful to the culinary traditions of the Old Country.

I respect the ways of the ancients, but my adherence to tradition conflicts with my American tendency to tinker, like when I lived in Austin and married Lebanese and Texas ingredients in such dishes as smoked lamb enchiladas with spicy feta sauce.

Still, I have my limits. The word “hummus” is Arabic for chickpea, so when people make it with black beans or avocado or cannellini beans, I always think: That’s a dip — not hummus. (And don’t even get me started on what too often passes for tabbouleh.)

So I completely got it when my mom said that if she can’t smoke the eggplant over an open flame, she won’t make the baba ghanouj. I won’t, either, but that didn’t stop me from reinterpreting the dish. To be sure, I kept intact the basics: eggplant, lemon, garlic, tahini and, of course, the smoke. But I modernized the dish by taking a page from Dizengoff, a Philly restaurant modeled on the hummusayas of Israel.

They make one hummus and offer it with different toppings, such as chicken almond and zucchini hazelnut. My mom had been doing something similar with hummus since I was a kid, so the idea wasn’t new to me. But the fact that a restaurant could be built around one dish with different toppings helped me bend, but not break, baba ghanouj.

To me, baba ghanouj should be the new hummus. It’s umami-rich, easy to make and fun to eat — and to say. The dish’s name is Arabic and seems to mean something like “pampered daddy,” although it’s unclear whether “baba,” a term of endearment for father, refers to a person or to the eggplant itself.

The dip is typically served with hummus, tabbouleh, fatoush and other small dishes as part of a meze selection. But for an easy weeknight dinner, it can stand alone as a starter, perhaps before a meal of grilled fish or kebabs.



Baba ghanouj with scorched carrot and shaved fennel. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post/For The Washington Post)

With one exception, every version I made was traditional, because no matter how you trick something out, the basic thing itself must be great. I like mine with just a few flecks of crisped charred skin, so I set the purple eggplant directly onto the grill’s coals. When it was cool enough to handle, I split it open, scooped out the insides and made a dish that has been handed down for generations.

As is custom, I topped it with pomegranate seeds and a drizzle of olive oil. Then I made another, replacing the pomegranate with a traditional hummus topping of fried ground lamb, onions and pine nuts. The play of the seasoned meat and crunchy pine nuts against the velvety dip worked beautifully. To the next bowl, I added shaved fennel with grilled carrots for some crunch and sweetness to contrast with the dip’s richness. A sprinkling of fresh mint brightened the dip’s flavor. I made another topping of diced, charred bell peppers and za’atar. The result transformed the dip from something a little brooding to a zingy, exciting version of itself. In the one actual makeover, while keeping all the other ingredients intact (save for one less tablespoon of tahini), I added minced chipotle pepper. It expanded the smokiness and added an enticing fieriness. Cilantro and avocado oil completed the Southwestern change-up.

I invited my Arab American cousin, Kathy Brackett, and her Israeli Jewish husband, Yoram Tanay, over to taste-test all the versions. The two are phenomenal home cooks. Equally important, both are bluntly honest. Like me, they possess the immigrant’s reverence for tradition and the American’s penchant for re-creation. They had the knowledge to assess my creations — did the baba ghanouj itself taste like the best version of itself? — and the candor to tell me exactly what they thought of them.

As Yoram scooped up more dip with a piece of Kathy’s homemade pita, he said, through his thick Israeli accent and his signature smile, “This, Jim, is really good.”

I felt so gratified that, although it veers from the classic, I just might serve it someday to my mom.

