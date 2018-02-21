

Cocido Madrileño from Joselito Casa de Comidas. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

You are probably familiar with Spanish paella and tapas. Another dish you should meet — especially in cooler months — is cocido Madrileño, a beloved stew from Madrid. A small bite this is not: “In Spain, we normally eat it at 2 p.m., drink wine and take a nap,” says David Sierra, chef at the Capitol Hill restaurant Joselito Casa de Comidas. His recipe, based on the one his mother made every Sunday, takes two days to prepare and is served only on Thursdays during the winter. (It’s tradition that restaurants serve it on Thursdays in Spain, says Sierra, because according to legend, that is the day of the week that King Alfonso XIII would go out to eat the cocido.)

While most of the dish’s components are cooked in one pot, custom calls for it to be served in three courses (called “tres vuelcos”). Sierra serves it in two: First, a bowl of broth with pasta, followed by a platter of perfectly cooked chickpeas, a variety of wintry vegetables and falling-apart-tender pieces of meat — not to mention a pig’s ear and slices of chorizo and blood sausage. It’s like a combination of chicken noodle soup and pot roast, on steroids. Consider yourself warned: Even if you’re not in Spain and don’t drink wine, you may still need that nap.

1. Soup

The broth’s clearness belies its deep flavor: It’s cooked slowly with vegetables and hunks of meat (plus, at Joselito, the bone from an Iberico ham) that infuse every drop, and is served with short pieces of angel hair pasta.

2. Meat

The specifics vary by cook, but you’ll often find chicken thighs and legs, pork belly, pig’s ear, chorizo, blood sausage and/or flank steak.

3. Vegetables

Hearty vegetables that can handle a long simmering time are used: Think potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots or cabbage.

4. Chickpeas

The legume is a classic in Spanish cooking.