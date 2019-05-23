Exceptional Excellent Very Good



From left: Domaine de Chevilly Quincy 2018, Mistral Vallée Rosé 2018, Chateau Paradis 2018, Matakana Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Nitída Sauvignon Blanc 2018 (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Sauvignon blanc, a versatile grape, expresses itself with minerality in the Loire Valley, ripe orchard fruit in Bordeaux or Napa Valley, and assertive tropical fruit flavors in New Zealand and South Africa. This week’s recommendations feature three versions of the grape from those regions.

Our greatest value of the week is a rosé from the Luberon region of France’s Rhone Valley, named for the mistral wind that howls in the area during the winter and spring.

GREAT VALUE

Mistral Vallée Rosé 2018

Luberon, France, $10

The label of this inexpensive charmer evokes a bike ride through the lavender fields and flower gardens of France’s southern Rhone Valley and Provence. Pick up some tapenade and a fougasse along the way and enjoy them with this wine at the end of the day. The bottle is beveled on the inside, an elegant visual treat apparent only as the wine is poured. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Imported and distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Bloomingdale Wine & Spirits, Burka’s Wine & Liquor, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Eye Street Cellars, Lamont Market, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Yes! Organic Market (14th Street). Available in Maryland at Frederick Wine House, Old Farm Liquors and Viniferous in Frederick, Rosewick Wine & Spirits in La Plata. Available in Virginia at the Brew Shop and K-1 Beer and Wine in Arlington, Libbie Market in Richmond, Specials Wine Seller in Kilmarnock, Vino Market in Midlothian.

Chateau Paradis 2018

Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence, France, $20

Pale and subtle, this lovely rosé seems to carry the scents of the Mediterranean coast on a sea breeze. A blend of syrah and grenache. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Bridge Imports, distributed by Global Wines: Available in the District at Bin 1301, the Bottle Shop, Calvert Woodley, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Cork & Fork, Michigan Liquors, Pearson’s, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co.; Bethesda Market; Capital Beer & Wine; Cork 57 Beer and Wine; Lance’s Beer & Wine; and Shuvam Beer and Wine in Bethesda, College Square Liquors in Westminster, Crescent Beer & Wine in Bowie, Drink Fine Wine & Spirits in Timonium, Fenwick Beer & Wine, Seminary Beer Wine & Deli and Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring, Finewine.com and Pinky & Pepe’s Grape Escape in Gaithersburg, Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon, Iron Bridge Wine Co. in Columbia, Old Line Fine Wine, Spirits & Bistro in Beltsville, Rodman’s (Wheaton, White Flint), Rollins Beer-Wine-Deli in Rockville, Roots Market in Olney, Sugarloaf Wine Cellar in Germantown, the Wine Harvest (Gaithersburg, Potomac), World Gourmet Wine & Beer in Potomac.

Nitída Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Durbanville, Cape Town, South Africa, $15

South Africa’s sauvignon blanc tends to favor the aggressive, grassy character of the grape. The Nitída shows some of this nature, but with restraint. Look for ripe fruit of quince, guava and lime, with hints of ginger and lemongrass. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Central Liquors, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Antietam Spirits in Boonsboro, Wine Source in Baltimore, Wooden Keg Liquors in Hagerstown. Available in Virginia at the Caboose Market & Cafe in Ashland, Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean, Classic Cigars & British Goodies in Arlington, Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester, Locke Store in Millwood.

Matakana Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Marlborough, New Zealand, $18

New Zealand made its mark with in-your-face sauvies featuring assertive grassy, peppery flavors. The latest example from Matakana Estate is restrained and ripe, with zesty citrus and just a hint of jalapeño flavors. It’s fine by itself, but better with food such as grilled fish. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported by Artisans & Vines: Widely available in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Domaine de Chevilly Quincy 2018

Loire Valley, France, $20

This sauvignon blanc is taut and linear, with a stony minerality that speaks more of earth than fruit. Lighter than the bottles from Sancerre, the Loire’s most famous appellation, the wine shows the same restrained sauvignon blanc character. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Cork & Fork, Morris Miller Wine & Liquors, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Wine Specialist. Available in Maryland at Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater, the French Paradox Wines in Stevenson, Wells Discount Liquors and Wine Source in Baltimore, Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington, Balducci’s and Planet Wine & Gourmet in Alexandria, Whole Foods Market (Alexandria, Springfield, Vienna).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.