Sunday is a good day to tackle a cooking project; here, we offer one recipe to make for dinner, plus ideas for what to do with that recipe’s leftovers.

[Read more about batch cooking: Cook on Sunday, for no-cook meals all week]

Shrimp Creole (Camarones Enchilados), pictured above. An easy recipe that blends Cuban and Creole traditions. It’s easy to scale for a big family meal or dinner for two, and leftovers keep for a few days and reheat well.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

You’re already making rice to serve with the shrimp, so you may as well double your batch to use throughout the week. Serve leftovers with some Stir-Fried Tofu With Mushrooms, Red Pepper and Bok Choy (pictured above) or give it a new life with Vegetable Fried Rice — the recipe calls for brown rice, but it’ll work with white rice if that’s what you’ve got.



Use leftover shrimp broth to make this Must-Go Chowder (recipe linked below). You can use leftover bits of whatever seafood you have on hand. (Michael Temchine/For The Washington Post)

The shrimp recipe makes twice as much stock as you’ll need; freeze it for another round, or use it to make a chowder, gumbo or risotto (either basic or clam, for example).

Then put your feet up and enjoy the spoils of a week full of delicious meals without all the weeknight work.