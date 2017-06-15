

Are you cooking for a father this weekend? Here are some of the recipes we’re loving right now, from the Recipe Finder.

For a snack or appetizer, nosh on Smoked Pimento Cheese (pictured above), made with smoked cheddar, fire-roasted peppers and herbes de Provence.



We’re also enjoying Lourdes’s Deviled Eggs With Foie Gras and Tuna, which make a decadent cold snack on a hot day.



Now, the main event: If you’re grilling and eat meat, we suggest steak. This Brown Sugar-Chili Flank Steak gets a head start marinating overnight, so all you have to do on Sunday is prep the grill.



No meat, no grill? These Veggie PornBurgers are pan-fried, creating a nice, crispy exterior.



Grilled Fingerling Potatoes can be made earlier in the day and served at room temperature (useful if you’ll be making the steak for the main course).



Or if you’re without a grill, make Crushed Potatoes With Horseradish Cream — you can make these up to three days in advance and reheat them before serving.



For something green, try a Roasted Zucchini, Potato and Burrata Salad. It’s got an interesting variety of lesser-used greens, like mustard, dandelion and mache.

Round out the meal with the freshest fruit you can get — strawberries, blueberries or nectarines, for example.

And for dessert, something cold seems fitting (and ideal to be made ahead!):



Venetian Iced Raspberry Cream is like a cross between ice cream and mousse; you don’t even need an ice cream maker.



Sunrise Granita is another easy, no-special-equipment-needed recipe.



Or go classic with Root Beer Float Ice Cream. For this one, you’ll need an ice cream maker.