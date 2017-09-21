

(Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

On the perhaps rare occasion that you find yourself with a beer that you'd rather not imbibe, consider all the ways you can use it to cook. Here are a few starting points, from our Recipe Finder.

Belgian-Style Crepes. Yep, there’s beer in the batter! These can go savory or sweet.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Dorie Greenspan’s Belgian Beef and Beer Stew. Is it too soon to be offering a hearty stew? We can’t help it. This one is a keeper.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Scampi-Style Crab Fettuccine With Beer. A quick, healthful dinner; it calls for 1/2 cup of an amber beer, but you could also make it with a dry white wine.

Slow-Rise, No-Knead Rustic Caraway-Beer Bread. Better than the quick variety of beer breads.



(Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

Spicy Beer Mustard. We mean spicy.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Beer-Roasted Mushrooms. These easy ’shrooms are great as a main dish or sandwich filling.