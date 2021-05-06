Casa La Rad Solarce Rosado 2020
Rioja, Spain, $20
Spanish rosado was traditionally made in a darker pink color, almost a light red, and aged for a year before release. In recent years, winemakers have responded to a market that clamors for the palest of pale pinks to drink the year after harvest. The 2020 Solarce from Casa La Rad is wild — it tastes almost like watermelon-flavored Pop Rocks spiked with mint. It has what wine fiends call “lift,” meaning the aromas and flavors seem to levitate out of the glass. No coaxing needed here, just an open mind and a smile. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.
Imported by Grapes of Spain, distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits, Magruder’s, Old City Market and Oven, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Uptown Market. Available in Maryland at Beer Wine & Co., Butchers Alley, Lance’s Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Botanero, Dawson’s Market, Village Beer & Fine Wine in Rockville; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Old Town Market in Kensington; Olney Beer & Fine Wine in Olney; Ronnie’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Forest Hill; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; State Line Liquors in Elkton; Wells Discount Liquors in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Clarity in Vienna; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Lost Dog Cafe in Alexandria; SER in Arlington.
GREAT VALUE
Punctum Sin Sulfitos Tempranillo 2019
Castile, Spain, $17
This wine is part of a new line from Dominio de Punctum, producers of the value-priced Pablo Claro and several other wines from Spain. Following in the market trend of no added sulfites and produced using biodynamically grown grapes, it is aiming at fans of natural wines. It delivers, with spicy, ripe berry flavors, acidic verve and a sustained finish. The label art aptly suggests an explosive wine. Organic, biodynamic and vegan certified. ABV: 14.2 percent.
Imported by Sandalo Organic Estates, distributed by Global Wines Maryland: Available in the District at Old City Market and Oven, Rodman’s, Sara’s Market. Available in Maryland at Beer Wine & Co., Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Colonial Liquors in La Plata; Dawson’s Market, On the Vine Craft Beer & Wine, Pour Vino N’ Hops in Rockville; Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Friendship Gourmet Market in Chevy Chase; Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits in Clarksville; Roots Market in Olney; Takoma-Silver Spring Co-Op in Takoma Park; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park. Available in Virginia at Union Kitchen in Arlington.
GREAT VALUE
Jas des Vignes Rosé 2020
Alpes de Haute-Provence, France, $14
The elegant wide-base bottle looks like it could stand firm on a table against the Mistral, the legendary wind that sweeps down from the Alps into the Rhone Valley and Provence. But the wine is made for calmer, warmer weather. With a pale salmon color and flavors of strawberry and wild herbs, this wine longs to be paired with garlicky snacks, sunglasses and conversation. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Imported and distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Bloomingdale Liquor, the Bottle Shop, Cairo Wine & Liquor, Central Liquors, Cork & Fork, Rodman’s, Safeway (Georgetown), Streets Market (various locations), Whole Foods Market (P Street). Available in Maryland at Allview Liquors, Petite Cellars, Wine Bin in Ellicott City; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; the Breadery in Catonsville; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Hair o’ the Dog, Harrison’s Wines and Liquors in Easton; Hop N Grape in North Bethesda; Lewes Market Liquor & Wine in Chestertown; Mill Station Wine & Spirits in Owings Mills; Mills Fine Wine and Spirits in Annapolis; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; T&T Wine Shop in Rockville; Village Pump Liquors in College Park; Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Assaggi Osteria in McLean; Bottleworks in Richmond; the Brew Shop, Euro Market & Cafe, River Place Market in Arlington; Ciao Osteria in Centreville; Crozet Great Valu in Crozet; Leesburg Gourmet in Leesburg; Specials Wine Seller in Kilmarnock; Vino Market in Midlothian.
GREAT VALUE
508 by Pampelonette Rosé 2020
Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence, France, $14
Bright and racy, this prototypical Provence rosé leans more toward cantaloupe flavors than red berries, along with the signature wild herbs and saline finish that will have you yearning for a beach. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Imported by Bridge Imports, distributed by Global Wines Maryland: Available in the District at Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Cork & Fork, D’Vines, Gallagher & Graham Fine Spirits, Oasis Gourmet Deli, Old City Market and Oven, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Sara’s Market, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill, Sonya’s Market, Sunset Wine & Spirits, Streets Market (Cleveland Park), Union Kitchen (various locations), Wine & Butter. Available in Maryland at 6-Twelve Convenient Mart in Germantown; Bethesda Market in Bethesda; Colonial Liquors in La Plata; CT Wine & Spirits in Columbia; Dawson’s Market, King’s Craft Beer, Wine & Deli, On the Vine in Rockville; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Fenwick Beer & Wine, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Friendship Gourmet in Chevy Chase; Preserve Wine & Spirits in Hanover; Takoma Beverage Co. in Takoma Park; UpCounty Fine Wine & Beer in Clarksburg; Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Union Kitchen in Arlington.
GREAT VALUE
Guardians Rkatsiteli 2019
Kakheti, Georgia, $13
Rkatsiteli is a white grape native to Georgia and can be made as a traditional amber wine with skin contact or, as here, a more modern style that emphasizes light body and fruit. Bracing acidity and flavors of ripe apricots and melons make this wine refreshing and ideal on its own or paired with lighter meals. The Guardians label includes a delicious red made from saperavi, another traditional grape variety from the birthplace of wine. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Imported and distributed by Georgian Wine House of Greater Washington: Available in the District at Batch 13, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Hop, Cask & Barrel, Magruder’s, Potomac Wines & Spirits, Rodman’s, Tabla. Available in Maryland at Annebeth’s, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Bin 201 Wine Sellers, Mills Fine Wine and Spirits in Annapolis; Locavino in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Russian Gourmet in McLean.
Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
