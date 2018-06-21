

Ruth Rogers of the River Cafe London. (Jennifer Chase/For The Washington Post)

What you think you know about restaurant work — that it is physically taxing, financially draining, at times soul-crushing and prey to fickle forces — all goes out the window when you chat with Ruth Rogers. She has spent the past three decades running the River Cafe London, as well as cooking there and loving it.

The story of the stylish, Michelin-starred spot on the Thames, co-founded by Rogers and the late Rose Gray, is the stuff of industry aspiration and a boldface-name clientele. The women were friends drawn to cooking ingredient-driven Italian food, and that commitment has stayed true. The restaurant grew gradually, redesigned by Rogers’s architect husband, with white walls, big windows, a magenta wood-fired oven, cyan carpet and staff members who seem genuinely happy to be there. The restaurateurs were awarded MBEs for “their contribution to the hospitality industry” in early 2010.

Rogers doesn’t strike one as the type who minds turning 70 soon. She is a grandmother now, with a demeanor that eschews pretense. She makes the 20-minute commute to work every day, often writing lunch or dinner menus based on what’s on hand and what her kitchen wants to cook. “I never plan to walk away,” she says. “I’m the luckiest person in the world.”



River Cafe head chef Sian Wyn Owen with Rogers and the beginnings of the restaurant’s signature zucchini soup. (Jennifer Chase/For The Washington Post)

With longtime chefs Sian Wyn Owen and Joseph Trivelli, not to mention a talented artistic team, she has produced “River Cafe London: Thirty Years of Recipes and the Story of a Much-Loved Restaurant” (Knopf), which might stand the test of time as the best of her 12 cookbooks.

Rogers spoke with me after a recent book tour to the States. Edited excerpts follow.

Have you seen a change in your diners’ culinary knowledge?

People travel more — that’s what is exciting. It has made the difference. They are much more curious and ambitious about trying new things.

And so much more is available to you, in terms of ingredients.

All our fish and all our meat is sourced in Britain, actually. The mozzarella comes by plane from Naples; we have a relationship with a market there. We couldn’t live on vegetables just grown in Britain. Nobody grows borlotti beans there. We tried.

Are there recipes you won’t do, or dishes that you have to pare down?

Our cooking has more to do with the language. We tend to like recipes that celebrate the ingredients, and those tend not to have that many ingredients. It’s just the way we cook.

Three years ago or so in Padova, I had langoustines with pecorino, butter and pasta. That’s breaking the rules, you know — seafood with cheese. But it was absolutely delicious. Now it’s ours; we honor it at the restaurant and make it all the time. I think our langoustines might be sweeter. . . .



River Cafe Zucchini Soup: The flowers are optional, but a lovely addition (Jennifer Chase/For The Washington Post)

”River Cafe London” might be the best of Ruth Rogers’ 12 cookbooks. (Knopf)

Ideas for new dishes come from your travels?

Sometimes. It’s more about developing ideas. We take our beginning chefs to Tuscany in October, when new olive oil is being pressed, visiting wine and oil producers. Chefs who have been with us longer, we’ll take on annual three-day trips to Venice and Piemonte. We go to tastings; we eat at the wineries. We consider it an investment in our team. They get so much out of it . . . it exposes them to what we love most about Italian food.

There must be a waiting list to work in your kitchen.

We don’t have a problem with staffing. But so many other restaurants in London do these days, with so many new ones opening. Our kitchen is small; the size is good. We might have nine or 10 cooks and chefs on a busy night and do 180 covers.

It’s not about big numbers, but about how we can control the food and make sure the restaurant isn’t too noisy. Chefs shouldn’t have to hurry.

Do you think the way the River Cafe evolved contributed to its long life?

Yes. We started so small. We were inexperienced. The site was small; our budget was small. The council said we could only open for lunch and only serve the community. Rose and I grew with the restaurant.

An article recently published about you and the restaurant said, “They have not built an empire,” which seemed like a bit of a put-down.

In the early days, we decided to be site-specific. We don’t want a kitchen that’s elsewhere, underground. A couple of times we almost went bigger. The death of Rose in 2010 focused us on making this as good as it could be.