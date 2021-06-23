But first, some nice opening acts. The buttermilk biscuits, served four to an order, are just the right amount of crisp (top) and fluffy (center) and they arrive with honey butter and jam made on-site. Yardbird’s charcuterie “board” is actually a tall Lazy Susan, its tiers displaying the expected pimento cheese and snappy pickles along with a faint chicken liver parfait, a better bluefish spread and — the most interesting part — sausage links that ooze cheddar cheese and register heat from jalapeño. Unfortunately, the carousel is deposited without so much as “here you go” from the staff, leaving you to play detective as you explore some of the components. Hummus for $18 sounds ridiculous until you spy a bowl of lemony mashed rice peas — an heirloom field pea — and enough chilled vegetables to throw a block party. Yardbird apportions some dishes as if a crowd is eating. Two of us put a serious dent in the cumin-fueled hummus, made interesting with toasted pistachios and a splash of pickling liquid.