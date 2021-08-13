Maybe I’m jaded, but not many wines have me do a double-take on the first sip. This one did. I’m a fan of touriga, because I love port, and have long championed Portugal for the tremendous value it offers, especially from the Alentejo region. So I had high expectations for this wine. It exceeded those, with intense dark fruit flavors of berries, cherries and plums, with black tea, olive and hints of rose petals. The “vai Nua” in the name means “goes naked.” Winemaker António Maçanita did not age this wine in oak, hoping to preserve touriga’s floral character. He succeeded. If you pass on this because it’s expensive for an Alentejo wine, you are missing out. ABV: 13.5 percent.