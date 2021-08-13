GREAT VALUE
MAN Family Wines Free-Run Steen Chenin Blanc 2020
Coastal Region, South Africa, $11
MAN is an acronym derived from the initials of the wives of the three guys who started the label. So, yes, they decided to honor their wives by naming their wine “MAN.” At least they honored their wives by making the wine delicious. This is a white I could enjoy every day, made from chenin blanc grown on bush vines, using only free-run juice (without mechanically pressing the grapes). Crisp and clean, with orchard fruit flavors and bright acidity, it’s pure pleasure. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.
Fitapreta, a Touriga vai Nua 2019
Alentejo, Portugal, $26
Maybe I’m jaded, but not many wines have me do a double-take on the first sip. This one did. I’m a fan of touriga, because I love port, and have long championed Portugal for the tremendous value it offers, especially from the Alentejo region. So I had high expectations for this wine. It exceeded those, with intense dark fruit flavors of berries, cherries and plums, with black tea, olive and hints of rose petals. The “vai Nua” in the name means “goes naked.” Winemaker António Maçanita did not age this wine in oak, hoping to preserve touriga’s floral character. He succeeded. If you pass on this because it’s expensive for an Alentejo wine, you are missing out. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Reguengo de Melgaço Alvarinho Vinho Verde 2019
Portugal, $22
Vinho verde is popular for easy-sipping whites and rosés from northern Portugal, usually with low alcohol and a little spritz of carbonation to make them especially refreshing in hot weather. This wine is more serious and cries out for grilled seafood. It’s intense and energetic and deserves to stand with the albariños of Rías Baixas, across the border in Spain. ABV: 13 percent.
Archery Summit Vireton Pinot Gris 2019
Willamette Valley, Ore., $20
Oregon seems to have given up on pinot gris, favoring its exceptional pinot noir, chardonnay and riesling. A few producers with older vines continue to make pinot gris of distinction, carving a stylistic path between the crisp, light pinot grigio of Italy and the richer gris of Alsace. Archery Summit’s Vireton is a fine example, rich and layered with flavors of Asian pear and Granny Smith apple. ABV: 13.9 percent.
Lyeth California Red Wine 2019
California, $13
Lyeth, now owned by the Boisset Collection of wineries, made a reputation in the 1990s for good-value Bordeaux-style blends from California, labeled as Meritage. This red blend is ripe and sweet, raisiny and even a bit portlike on the finish. It can carry you through from burgers to chocolate cookies for dessert. ABV: 13.5 percent.
